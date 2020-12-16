Stage Door Productions presents a holiday-themed One Act Festival

As many theater stages remain dark due to the pandemic, Stage Door Productions has managed to work around the challenges by offering performances online. Earlier this year, the local troupe brought Oscar Wilde’s romantic comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest” and Shakespeare’s charming romp “As You Like It” to homebound theater lovers.

For its next act, Stage Door Productions is presenting its first Holiday One-Act Festival, streaming on YouTube starting at 7 p.m. Friday through Wednesday.

“This year, Stage Door wanted to do something a little different during this holiday season—especially with the restrictions in place because of the COVID pandemic,” said Amy Beach, creative director of Stage Door Productions. “We decided to reach out to playwrights all over the country and asked them to submit their original holiday-themed one-act plays for our first Holiday One-Act Festival.”

Tickets are $16 per household and can be purchased at stagedoorproductions.org. Patrons will receive a confirmation notice within 24 hours of purchase and another email on the day of release with a personalized link to Stage Door’s private premiere.