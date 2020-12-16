Stage Door Productions presents a holiday-themed One Act Festival

As many theater stages remain dark due to the pandemic, Stage Door Productions has managed to work around the challenges by offering performances online. Earlier this year, the local troupe brought Oscar Wilde’s romantic comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest” and Shakespeare’s charming romp “As You Like It” to homebound theater lovers.
For its next act, Stage Door Productions is presenting its first Holiday One-Act Festival, streaming on YouTube starting at 7 p.m. Friday through Wednesday.
“This year, Stage Door wanted to do something a little different during this holiday season—especially with the restrictions in place because of the COVID pandemic,” said Amy Beach, creative director of Stage Door Productions. “We decided to reach out to playwrights all over the country and asked them to submit their original holiday-themed one-act plays for our first Holiday One-Act Festival.”
Tickets are $16 per household and can be purchased at stagedoorproductions.org. Patrons will receive a confirmation notice within 24 hours of purchase and another email on the day of release with a personalized link to Stage Door’s private premiere.
“After reading 45 plays, only six were selected,” said Beach. “We went the comedic route this year, with only one drama out of the six plays. The holiday festival will definitely make the entire family laugh!”
Hallmark Channel fans will dig Brian Vinero’s “Ten Minutes ’Til Christmas,” directed by Amy Beach, which spoofs every Hallmark movie ever. And in Kathleen McLaughlin’s “Contract Claus,” directed by Laura Echevarria, Rudolph is dealing with some workplace issues as he questions Santa’s ability to properly supervise the crew of reindeer and elves. Other works include “Coming to Town,” written by Keith Whalen, directed by Amy Beach; “A Walk in the Night,” written by Paul Bowman, directed by Debbie Harris; “Happy Webgiving,” written by Eric Thomas, directed by Debbie Harris; and “Digital Christmas,” written by Jonathan Cook, directed by Miriam Liss.
And for a bonus treat, there will be performances of “The Night Before Christmas,” performed by Rachel Cantwell; “Mrs. Claus Dumps Santa,” performed by Vianlix-Christine; and “Little Kitty,” performed by Kelsey Hayleigh.
—Gail Choochan
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!