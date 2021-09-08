Stage Door Productions presents Arthur Miller classic 'The Crucible'

Stage Door Productions is presenting its second and final weekend of performances for Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible.” The classic story—a dramatization of the Salem witch trials—focuses upon a young farmer named John Proctor, his wife Elizabeth and a servant–girl named Abigail who causes the wife’s arrest for witchcraft.

The production, which is directed by Collette Riddle, is the first to officially open the group’s new 6,000-square-foot facility, which features a 44-foot main stage and allows seating for 200 audience members.

“ ‘The Crucible’ has always been a show near and dear to my heart,” said Riddle, who is also vice president of Stage Door Productions. “My first experience with it was when I auditioned for the role of Betty Parris and, in a cold read of another girl’s lines, I kept calling John Proctor—Protractor. I didn’t get the role that time but, in college, I got to play Rebecca Nurse.”

Kevin Perry as John Proctor, Linda Click as Elizabeth Proctor and Jessica Claros as Abigail Williams lead the 20-member cast. “The Crucible” will be performed in the Brechtian method, named after founder Bertolt Brecht. In Brechtian theater, audience members are asked to watch the show analytically.