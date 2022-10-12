 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Step into the void at LibertyTown Arts Workshop

This month’s national juried exhibit at LibertyTown Arts Workshop, “Into the Void,” presented artists with the opportunity to contemplate “voids.” The works interpret the theme in a physical manner (holes and openings) and in a conceptual manner (emptiness and space). Works from more than 30 artists are presented in a variety of mediums, including stained glass, hand-built and thrown ceramics, raku ceramics, acrylic painting, silkscreen, digital photography, video, mixed media, oil painting, wood, collage, watercolor and ink, recycled paper, and art with the use of found violin.

“Into the Void” will be on display through Oct. 30. For more information, visit libertyarts.com.

