STEP VA returns to the stage with Disney's 'The Lion King'

After the success of its first musical performance last year, STEP VA, Inc. is returning to the stage with a new production, Disney’s “The Lion King, Kids!” This lively rendition of the beloved tale will be performed twice, April 30 and May 1, for local audiences at Fredericksburg Christian School.

In staging “The Lion King, Kids!,” the organization is making necessary adaptations for the performers, each of whom have a disability, as those needs arise. The show has a cast of 21 people ages 10–30, “some with superior musical abilities, some are talented in dance,” said executive director Jan Monroe. “They are all so talented.”

She said the goal, along with entertaining audiences, is to give the actors as close to a Broadway experience as possible. The musical offers her participants a supportive environment that nurtures a love of the arts.

Monroe started STEP VA, Inc. as a local nonprofit that “empowers people with special needs through artistic expression.” The group offers sensory-based theater and arts programs for individuals with disabilities with the goal of helping them flourish in the community.

“The need is there to empower people with disabilities and their families through creative outlets,” she said. “After last year’s musical, we were asked for more.”

Their first foray into performing musical theater was a piece written, performed and directed by Noah Finch, a member of STEP VA. Following the success of his show, “A Special COVID-19 Musical,” Finch is now serving as the assistant director for the upcoming “Lion King, Kids!”

He was a huge fan of the film when he first saw it and said, “The best part of being involved with this musical is that I’ve seen ‘The Lion King,’ and I like it.”

Likewise, Hannah Wages has been with STEP VA for nine years now and was also in Finch’s musical. She’ll play a hyena in this production.

“Both are stressful,” Wages said when asked about preparing for the musicals. Dancing doesn’t come easy for Wages, but she enjoys singing and practicing with her friends.

“I love hanging out with everyone,” she said. “It’s the best part of rehearsal. It’s not the show itself, it’s the people.”

Carson Baiz will be playing Zazu, the African hornbill who counsels both Mufasa and his son, Simba, in the show. This is his first musical.

“I feel pretty great, but I’m also a little nervous with my first experience,” he said.

He’s excited to sing “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” in which he has several solos, and his favorite song, “Circle of Life.”

Due to the expanded desire for STEP VA’s program, Monroe said they have doubled the number of classes offered. Their popular summer camps return in June and have also expanded to allow people with disabilities to find out their creative strengths and achieve more.

“I tell my staff, we expect the unexpected,” she said. “I have been moved emotionally during every rehearsal. Our cast works together and truly supports each other. They’re an inspiration.”

Preparation started in December, when the show was announced, and because many potential cast members had not auditioned live before, Monroe offered online preparation support for them. Rehearsals began in February, and they meet weekly. In between rehearsals, the cast has access to dance demonstrations, scripts and more to practice.

“I want people to come and experience the pride I feel for these individuals and their families. Being a musical, it’s fun, but it’s also about the people, this performance. The audience will get so much from the experience.”