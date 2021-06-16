Sweet, silly 'Marvelous Wonderettes' hits all the right notes

Summer is almost here and there’s a certain radiant energy in the air as life is starting to feel a little normal again. And one bright spot can be found at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, with its new show “The Marvelous Wonderettes.”

The past year has been a long and challenging one, and this charming jukebox musical takes audiences on a welcome journey to another era—making you forget we’re living in pandemic at least for a little while.

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” is set during a time when fluffy crinoline skirts, bouffants, mini dresses and go-go boots—and not masks and hand sanitizer—were the norm. The show follows an all-girl group performing at their 1958 prom at Springfield High School (“Go Chipmunks!”) after the boys glee club had to bail. Replacing the Crooning Crab Cakes for prom entertainment, The Marvelous Wonderettes make it through a marathon of songs, but not without some teenage drama, hissy fits, pranks and plenty of giggles. The musical circles back to their 10-year reunion and shows how far they’ve come in love, work and friendships. For two of them, the wounds from high school rivalry still run deep.