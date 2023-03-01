The journey is not over yet for Broadway’s buzzy revival of “Into the Woods.”

This concert-style production of the beloved Sondheim favorite, which first appeared at New York City Center before a Broadway transfer last year, was an embarrassment of riches. The star-studded cast — a who’s who of theater — included Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Phillipa Soo, Joshua Henry, Patina Miller, Ann Harada, Cheyenne Jackson and Joaquina Kalukango during its twice-extended run.

And lucky for us, this musical is on the move. “Into the Woods” is touring across the country, kicking off with a short stint at the Kennedy Center’s Opera House.

This musical mashup of childhood fairy tales, with magnificent direction from Lear deBessonet, takes a different approach from previous productions. That’s quite apparent with the appearance of a particular audience favorite — Milky White.

Much of the New York cast are slipping back into their roles, including Montego Glover as the Witch, Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf and Stephanie J. Block — coming off a triumphant turn as Norma Desmond in last month’s “Sunset Boulevard” — as the Baker’s Wife. In a cool casting move, her husband Sebastian Arcelus stars as The Baker, but unfortunately had to sit out for last weekend’s shows due to injury. Jason Forbach, who plays Rapunzel’s Prince, superbly filled in for him with Andy Karl taking on his princely duties.

For an added treat, “Into the Woods” also features a few familiar faces from the Washington-area theater scene: Felicia Curry, who was an understudy on Broadway, as Cinderella’s Mother, Granny and the Giant; and Rayanne Gonzales as Jack’s Mother.

With a book by James Lapine and Sondheim’s sparkling wordplay, “Into the Woods” follows various fairy tale characters — such as the childless Baker and his wife; Cinderella; Little Red Riding Hood; and beanstalk climber Jack — on their individual journeys to fetch items to lift a curse, go to the festival, visit Grandmother’s house or sell a pet cow to feed the family. However, trouble — large and small — lurks at every turn, whether it be a big bad wolf, an angry giant or possibly themselves.

Whether it’s a tiny boop on Little Red Riding Hood’s nose or a well-timed shimmy, each performance is infused with subtle but rich details. And musical highlights are aplenty: “Hello, Little Girl,” with a jaunty Creel, relishing every moment as the Wolf; “It Takes Two,” sung by Block and Forbach, with giddy Milky White joining in the fun; “Giants in the Sky,” sweetly sung by Cole Thompson as a young boy ready for adventure; and we can’t forget about the heart-crushing “No One Is Alone” and “Children Will Listen.”

No extravagant scenery is necessary for this story filled with colorful, larger-than-life characters. In this striking production, minimally designed by David Rockwell, white tree trunks drop down during scenes in the woods, and small-scale versions of the royal castle and the houses of Jack and his mom, and the Baker and his wife, seemingly float above the action. For the second act, a touch of bling is added to them reflecting their newfound happiness and wealth. And what puppet designer James Ortiz does with Milky White — on top of depicting a lady giant onstage with only boots — is nothing short of magical.

The scene-stealing bovine will melt your heart at first sight. Actor–puppeteer Kennedy Kanagawa wonderfully brings Jack’s precious cow to life, enhancing its animated personality with his own expressions. Typically, Milky White is shown as a figure on wheels, but in this “Into the Woods” outing, she feels like an actual living creature. She twists and turns, her udder visibly shaking under her ribs, her head flopping from side to side. In the right light, her eyes look like they’re glistening, and may reduce you to a small puddle.

“Into the Woods” is only here for a moment, with a limited engagement through March 19, and it’s one adventure you don’t want to miss.