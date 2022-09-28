Taking art to the streets: Art Attack returns this weekend

One of the city’s most popular art events is making a comeback this Saturday.

Art Attack Fredericksburg, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will take over the Caroline Street corridor between Amelia and Wolfe streets (600–1000 blocks) and William Street between Sophia and Princess Anne streets (100–300 blocks)—transforming the downtown area into an expansive outdoor studio and gallery. Expect to see artists from a variety of media, from painting to drawing and sculpting, sharing their talents.

Like many annual local traditions, Art Attack was put on hold because of the pandemic. Now it returns to Fredericksburg, with approximately 150 artists expected to take part in the festivities. The event, now in its ninth year, was founded by Bill Harris and Gabriel Pons in 2012.

According to organizers, “Art Attack Fredericksburg is an annual grassroots event that gets artists out of the studio and into the city’s streets. By collectively making art in public, participants get to meet fellow artists, share their creative process, and celebrate the local arts community.”

Want to get in on the art-making action? Participation is free. Advance registration for artists is recommended, but walk-ups are welcome. Artists should check in at Ponshop Studio & Gallery, 712 Caroline St. For more information and to register, visit artattackproject.com.