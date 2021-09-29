'The Met: Live in HD' heading to local theaters

The time has come for the Metropolitan Opera’s “The Met: Live in HD” cinema transmissions to return to the big screen this fall.

Each night for over a year while the opera stage was dark, the Metropolitan Opera streamed a different production on its website. The free Nightly Met Opera Streams reached its grand finale in July, after 70 weeks, 112 different operas, and more than 21.2 million views from 152 countries around the world. Some performances were classics, highlighting stars like Luciano Pavarotti, Joan Sutherland, Renata Scotto and Beverly Sills. (Met Opera on Demand is available for those who wish to see different productions from the Met’s online collection of over 700 full-length recordings.)

But if you think you have seen it all, you haven’t seen what is coming yet with the 2021-22 season!

The mix of new productions, as well as old classics, continues the tradition of opera expressing universal human experiences of love, tragedy and death through music and staging.

Opening night will be a historic occasion.