'The New Woman Behind the Camera' a striking look at life around the world

Featuring hundreds of photographs by 120 women from 20 countries from the 1920s through the late 1950s, National Gallery of Art’s “The New Woman Behind the Camera” is an impressive exhibit in offering a wide world of emotions and experiences.

After World War I, many women would open their own photography studios for portraits. These entrepreneurial women were also experimental in their art, like Dorothy Wilding. Her portrait of “Diana Wynyard” (1936), with the British actress posed with eyes closed in contemplation, has been compared to sculptural works.

There are self-portraits like Ilse Bing’s “Self-Portrait with Leica” (1931), in which she is reflected in a mirror. The double images suggest the interconnection of who she is with what she does with her camera.

Outside of a studio, in a unguarded moment, an unknown photographer captured a photo of a woman who would become a world-famous photographer. Not printed until much later, “Homai Vyarawalla photographing Ganesh Chaturthi at Chowpatty Beach, Bombay” (late 1930s) shows “the new woman,” aiming her camera, unaware that this spontaneous moment would be saved forever.