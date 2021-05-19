The Phillips Collection celebrates centennial with varied and vibrant new show

History is filled with displacements. Benny Andrews’ “Trail of Tears” (2005) stretching over four canvases—using mixed media, painted fabric and string—tells a powerful story of migration within America, with the involuntary removal of Native Americans from the eastern seaboard in the 1830s. In contrast is “Journey to the Holy Land,” an undated small painting by Washington, D.C., artist James Lesesne Wells, showing the Biblical holy family’s migration.

Jacob Lawrence’s “The Migration Series” (1940-41) is one of the Phillips Collection’s noted pieces. The 30 tablets (which alternate with the 30 owned by Museum of Modern Art) tell in words and images the 20th-century migration of millions of African Americans from the agricultural South to the industrial North. In an adjacent gallery, Jeanine Michna–Bales has created a series of chromatic prints in 2013 that represent places that freedom seekers traveled from south to north decades before the Civil War. Retracing 1,400 miles of the Underground Railroad, the series starts with “Decision to Leave Magnolia Plantation on the Cane River, Louisiana.” Along with other images in Mississippi and Alabama, and on into Indiana, the story is told in the darkness of night. No human figures are visible in these secret moments. The last photo in this series is “Within Reach, Crossing the St. Clair River to Canada south of Port Huron, Michigan,” where morning sun is slowly rising over the water in what promises to be a bright future day.