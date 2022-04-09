Theater review: A daring ‘Oklahoma!’ puts Broadway classic in a new light

The production of “Oklahoma!” now stirring up the Kennedy Center is a long way away from the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical you grew up knowing. You won’t find grand musical numbers and elaborate staging in this story about a tight-knit community in the Oklahoma territory just after the turn of the century. And that epic dream ballet has, well, been re-dreamed.

This daring production, which took home the 2019 Tony for best revival of a musical, breathes new life into a treasured classic. Director Daniel Fish takes this pioneering musical—Rodgers and Hammerstein’s first collaboration—and shepherds it into the 21st century with a compelling show that is more raw, realistic and relatable.

“Oklahoma!” has been stripped down, resulting in rootsier and sometimes edgier musical arrangements. The musical opens with that irresistibly sunny tune “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” led by the handsome guitar-strumming cowboy Curly. The entire cast and seven-piece orchestra are on full display in Laura Jellinek’s brightly lit scenic design, which centers all the action in a community hall. Colorful, metallic-fringed banners hang above wooden picnic tables, a farm is etched into the back wall and a collection of rifles adorns another. Lighting designer Scott Zielinski’s bold color choices bring plenty of pop to a handful of scenes.

Without all the frills that one would expect with a golden-age musical, the show focuses more on the words and heightens the emotions as it taps into the story’s darker undertones. That’s never been more apparent than the smokehouse scene when Curly visits Jud, trying to convince his romantic rival to hang himself. The lights cut out, plunging the stage into darkness, and every word uttered becomes that much heavier. When Jud’s face is projected on the background, audiences can see the hurt slowly washing over him and the two men just inches away from each other.

This musical is not afraid to get real close. Sasha Hutchings as the fiercely independent Laurey and Sean Grandillo as the laid-back Curly are quite the match—you could feel their chemistry all the way to the back of the theater. The duet "People Will Say We're in Love," exquisitely sung, drips with romance.

The depiction of Jud—the lonely, brooding farmhand also in love with Laurie—is a welcome interpretation. He’s seen not as a hulky brute but as a quiet, delicate-looking man in Christopher Bannow’s portrayal. His solo “Lonely Room” showcases the actor’s magnificent, booming voice, after Curly's disturbing song “Poor Jud is Daid.” In Fish's revival, Jud's fate leads up to a more powerful, haunting finish.

Ali Stroker won the Broadway musical its second Tony for her high-spirited performance as Ado Annie and made history as the first wheelchair user to win the award. Here, trans actress Sis makes a memorable turn as the boy-crazy and vivacious best friend, from the wildly fun crowd-pleaser “I Cain’t Say No” to the sweet “All Er Nuthin’” duet with hapless cowboy Will Parker.

Hennessy Winkler as Will and Benj Mirman as the Persian peddler Ali Hakim are both delightful as the men who capture Ado Annie’s affections.

With a pared-down cast, it’s interesting to see how the famous dream ballet would be handled. The lengthy dance number, more like a piece of modern performance art, is all shouldered on just one performer. Jordan Wynn (alternate lead dancer who shares the role with Gabrielle Hamilton) appears barefooted in a heavy haze of smoke, wearing a long white shirt reading “DREAM BABY DREAM,” as she conveys Laurey’s conflicting emotions. At one point, a man follows her with a video camera, her face projected onto the background. Accompanied by a super cranked-up rock overture, it’s a bold concept that doesn’t quite pay off.

The production makes some interesting artistic choices, which can make for an uneven experience. Characters are often carrying conversations over others while seated on opposite sides of the room. Many times they’re speaking with feeling, and on some occasions, it’s as though they’re doing line readings. And depending on where you sit, the show can hit a bit differently. Near the back of the house, some of the lines were almost unintelligible, but someone up front could hear everything clearly. It’s worth a mention that the more intimate Broadway production was staged in the round, with chili and cornbread served at intermission. The Kennedy Center show is running in the smaller Eisenhower Theatre; maybe a much smaller space would be a better fit.

Fish’s “Oklahoma!” has swapped out soaring golden-age grandeur for a grittier, darker take grounded in realism, and brings a new perspective to this classic work. This blistering and entertaining revival may not be for everyone, but it’ll certainly get the folks talking.