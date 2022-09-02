Theater review: A vibrant 'Color Purple' packs an emotional punch at Signature

Simply put, Signature Theatre’s “The Color Purple” is one of the best shows you’ll see onstage this year.

The Broadway musical, based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the 1985 Steven Spielberg movie, is getting the Signature treatment. For those who have not visited this Arlington theater, known for reimagining big works on a more intimate scale (think “Les Misérables,” “West Side Story” and even “Titanic”), watching Walker’s heart-piercing tale unfold up-close is a divine experience.

Under Timothy Douglas’ splendid direction, “The Color Purple” will unleash all the emotions in this powerfully moving story about one woman’s journey to rise above hardship and heartbreak, and finally find her voice and happiness. The production, with musical direction by Mark G. Meadows, features a sumptuous soundtrack set to jazz, blues and gospel, and enhanced by dazzling choreography from Dane Figueroa Edidi.

At the center of “The Color Purple” is Celie, a young Black woman in the rural South who was abused by her father and then married off to an abusive older man. Robbed of her childhood and her sweet little sister Nettie, whom Mister initially desires before Pa squashes that idea, Celie is resigned to live a miserable life as an obedient wife and mother to Mister’s children. With the arrival of Shug Avery and Sofia, two very independent and outspoken women, Celie discovers that there is another way of living.

Nova Y. Payton is extraordinary as she transforms from a beaten-down, mousey teenager, who is told time and time again that’s she’s “ugly,” into a strong woman who taps into her beauty and worth. It’s been quite the year for this actress, who possesses one of the biggest and brightest voices in the Washington-area theater scene. After appearing in the new musical “Grace” at Ford’s Theatre this spring, Payton delivers another standing ovation-worthy performance. In “The Color Purple,” the empowering anthem “I’m Here” is the show-stopper, which slow and steadily builds in emotion to an epic finish.

The amount of talent that has been assembled on this small stage is staggering, from the leads to the wildly entertaining church ladies played by Jalisa Williams, Nia Savoy–Dock and Gabrielle Rice (swing). Scenic designer Tony Cisek keeps the staging simple with wooden plank walls and a few chairs, giving everyone ample space to shine. Every performer in this tight-knit ensemble is at the top of their game and belting their hearts out—and it shows. When the musical winds down to the company’s exuberant finale, there won’t be a dry eye in the house.

Shug Avery, the traveling jazz and blues singer who steals both Mister and Celie’s hearts, is wonderfully played by Danielle J. Summons. Mister’s sometime mistress plays a large part in Celie’s awakening, and shows her that she is both seen and loved. Summons is a captivating presence onstage, whether she’s getting the whole town riled up in the sizzling musical number “Push Da Button” or tugging at the heartstrings in the tender ballad “What About Love?” gorgeously sung with Payton.

And Frenchie Davis is a scene-stealing firecracker as Sofia, who had to stand up to all the bad men in her life and encourages Celie to fight back, too. The rousing “Hell No!” sung with the other housewives is a crowd-pleaser.

Another standout: Solomon Parker III, one of Signature’s most nimble performers, is always a delight to watch onstage with his energetic dance moves. Here, the actor and the show’s dance captain plays Mister’s happy-go-lucky son Harpo. The playfully sexy number “Any Little Thing,” featuring a reconciled Harpo and Sofia, brings a lot of levity to this poignant story.

With stellar performances and a soul-stirring story about family and faith and loving yourself, Signature’s “The Color Purple” is absolute perfection.