Theater review: A vibrant 'Jam' taps into the mind of Daniel J. Watts

“The Jam” takes its inspiration from Watts’ great-grandmother who would make the sticky, sweet stuff in bulk and share it with others. So, following in her footsteps, Watts is sharing, too, and serving up his spoken word preserves in a show infused with rap, dance, and musical and vocal backup from DJ Duggz (aka Preston W. Dugger III). Children of the ’80s and ’90s will enjoy the nostalgic samples of morning cartoon themes and songs by Boyz II Men and 69 Boyz.

In “The Only Child,” one of several “Jams,” Watts invites audiences into what he calls a “journey into the attic of his mind” as he recounts his therapy experience. This 94-minute production, sharply directed by Obie Award winner Lileana Blain-Cruz, delivers both playful and piercing moments. Earlier stories tell of his fascination with the word “flammable” and how he lit up the bathroom during a rubber cement mishap, the awkwardness of eighth-grade dances and sweet memories of his first love, Kimberly.

As Watts moves into his more adult timeline, the stories become heavy with emotion as he talks about trying to reconnect with his absent father during college, losing a loved one and living as a Black man in America during today’s turbulent times, tapping out his rage as he rushes through names of those who have lost their lives in recent years.

With COVID-19 vaccinations furiously rolling out across the country and signs of the theater industry waking up, hopefully it won’t be too long before we’re experiencing powerful stories such as this in person and not on screen.