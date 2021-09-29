Theater review: Beautifully moving 'Bright Star' shoots for the heart

With one of the biggest voices in the cast, Adrianne Hick is a radiating presence onstage as she balances her portrayal of adult Alice and young Alice in flashbacks. She successfully conveys the carefree innocence of youth, as well as the pain from unspeakable loss and the strength to keep going.

As Jimmy Ray, Douglas Ullman Jr. delivers a strong performance as the mayor’s son who doesn’t want to follow in his footsteps and step out on his own outside of Zebulon. He shares great chemistry with Hick’s Alice, whether they’re singing the flirtatious number “Whoa, Mama” or the powerful tear-jerker “I Had a Vision,” about what their life could have been like. His song “Heartbreaker,” during an emotional father-and-son scene, is one of the show’s most searing moments.

Danny Martin as Billy and Evan Bertram as his childhood friend Margo, who’s been harboring feelings for him, share some charming moments in a parallel but much lighter storyline. While Margo’s fully supportive of him chasing his literary dreams in the big city, she’s hoping he’ll come back home to her.

“Bright Star” is filled with plenty of ear-pleasing musical gems, from Margo’s sweetly sung ballad “Asheville” (one of my favorites) to Jimmy Ray and Alice’s moving duet “What Could Be Better” to the fun toe-tapping bar song “Another Round.”