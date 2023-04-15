When Lin–Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” hit the stage in 2015, it instantly became a cultural phenomenon. Playing to sold-out crowds, for some getting a ticket must have felt like finding the Holy Grail, or Willy Wonka’s golden ticket to his chocolate factory. Sadly, nothing ever panned out for me to see it onstage and I had to be content to watch on Disney+ when it came to the streaming service in 2020. When the opportunity came to see it at Richmond’s Altria Theater during its two-week run, thrilled would be an understatement of how I felt. Finally, I would get to see “Hamilton” the way it was meant to be seen … live onstage. And it completely lived up to the hype.

Miranda’s “Hamilton” tells the story of our Founding Fathers set to a soundtrack of hip–hop and rap. Pierre Jean Gonzalez leads the talented multicultural cast as the title character, taking the audience from his life as an orphan to being George Washington’s “right-hand man” and on to becoming the nation’s first Secretary of the Treasury.

No matter how many times you may have seen it, even if it is just watching it over and over again on Disney+, there always seems to be something new to discover. For me, those small, standout moments included Hercules Mulligan (Desmond Sean Ellington) sulkily throwing petals as he stands as the flower girl at Hamilton and Eliza’s wedding, and Aaron Burr's (Blaine Alden Krauss) startled jump when he sees King George (Neil Haskell), who, rather than exiting the stage, decided to stick around to see what happens after singing “I Know Him” in the second act.

The musical has no shortage of comedic moments. Jared Howelton shined as Lafayette and Jefferson, bringing such joy to the roles. His cheeky deliveries and seemingly boundless energy made him stand out even when the stage was crowded with other performers, and some of the best moments were watching the interaction between him and Ellington’s Mulligan and James Madison. It was no surprise that Haskell’s King George was a crowd favorite. Every time he stepped on the stage, the audience went crazy, and the original “Hamilton” cast member — and “So You Think You Can Dance” alum — played the character with the perfect maniacal glee audiences expect. You didn’t have to be sitting close to the stage to see the spittle fly during his “You’ll Be Back” performance.

For the quieter moments, Vanessa Magula (understudy) was mesmerizing to watch as the kind and devoted Eliza Hamilton. You feel her joy of falling in love in “Helpless,” and your heart breaks when she sings of her husband’s betrayal in “Burn” and as she and Hamilton deal with the grief of losing their son in “It’s Quiet Uptown.”

Directed by Thomas Kail with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, the ensemble pushes the show along effortlessly, even with the whirlwind of activity onstage. It’s easy to get caught up trying to sing along with the exhilarating opening number “Alexander Hamilton” and the energetic “My Shot” or attempting to follow everything happening onstage during the show-stopping spectacle of “Yorktown.”

“Hamilton” may not be as in-demand as it was when it first opened, but it's sure to thrill and delight crowds for many years to come.