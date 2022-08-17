Theater review: 'Hamilton' makes its long-awaited comeback to D.C.

“Hamilton” is back for another round in Washington, D.C. And a lot has happened since its 2018 appearance at the Kennedy Center, when the first national tour finally arrived playing to packed houses across the country. Now, you can catch “Hamilton” pretty much everywhere, including London, Australia and soon, Germany—not to mention in your own home thanks to Disney+.

Feels like a lifetime ago when the Broadway smash hit’s follow-up engagement was scrapped by the coronavirus. Cultural and political landscapes have greatly changed since then, and during that pandemic closure, the theater industry faced its own racial reckoning with calls for more diversity.

Lin–Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking 2015 hip-hop musical about the Founding Fathers turned the theater world upside down, with its “story of America then, told by America now.” With a multicultural cast and a modern soundtrack teeming with infectious tunes, this buzzy show went on to win 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy and an even a Pulitzer.

“Hamilton” has played a major role in amplifying representation of minority actors in theater. In the touring production now onstage at the Kennedy Center, our country’s very first president is played by Korean American actor Marcus Choi—an incredibly powerful sight, for this reviewer, given the underrepresentation of Asians onstage.

Whether you’ve seen “Hamilton” on Broadway or elsewhere, each viewing seems to reveal something new or perhaps a new favorite line (Marquis de Lafayette’s “You are the worst, Burr” gets me giggling every time), and maybe another brings about new meaning. In the inspiring “The Story of Tonight,” the lyric “Raise a glass to freedom / something they can never take away” hits differently considering what’s happening in the world today.

With Miranda’s jam-packed script and a whirlwind of activity onstage, it is impossible to take in every line and all of the production’s intricacies; try singing along to the blazing-fast “Guns and Ships” rap song. The revolutionary party may be center stage, but from time to time, remember to look to the upper level for action there in David Korins’ set reflecting the building of a young nation.

“Hamilton,” exquisitely directed by Thomas Kail, moves about from beginning to end like a well-oiled machine. The large talented ensemble effortlessly barrels through Andy Blankenbuehler’s innovative and energetic choreography. One of the musical’s biggest highlights: the show-stopping spectacle that is “Yorktown,” a dazzling flurry of lights, music and movement, and soaring emotions. This production, featuring the “Philip Company,” boasts an exceptional group of triple-threat performers (on press night, there were quite a few changes in casting).

Pierre Jean Gonzalez leads the cast as the title character, who goes from a scrappy young orphan to become George Washington’s right-hand man and eventually the first treasury secretary. He delivers a more grounded Hamilton compared to his predecessors; I only wished his portrayal was a bit stronger to level up more with everyone and everything swirling around him.

Jared Dixon plays it cool and collected as Aaron Burr, Hamilton’s frenemy who bides his time as he watches the upstart’s meteoric climb to success. The reflective “Wait for It” and “Dear Theodosia” are both emotional stunners, and Burr’s flashier side is showed off well in the smooth-jazzy number “The Room Where It Happens.”

As Gen. George Washington, the “Pride of Mount Vernon,” Choi commands the stage with a quiet intensity. After arriving on the scene in the galvanizing “Right Hand Man,” with all those body-rattling booms, he slows it down in the deeply felt “One Last Time,” when the venerated leader retires after 45 years of service to his country.

Marcus John (swing) brings a lightning-rod burst of energy to his role as Hamilton buddy John Laurens, and channels young Hamilton’s hotheadedness when he turns around to play son Philip. Bringing a lot of personality to the stage as Lafayette and Jefferson is Warren Egypt Franklin, especially during the wildly fun “Guns and Ships” and the jazzy, upbeat number “What’d I Miss.” Rounding out Hamilton’s crew: Conroe Brooks (standby) is delightful as the gruff tailor and spy Hercules Mulligan. How did I miss before his little grumpy face as he threw petals during Hamilton and Eliza’s wedding?

While the musical follows Hamilton’s military aspirations and the ensuing political storm, it also delves into his love life, both the good and the bad. Ta’Rea Campbell is absolutely radiant as Angelica, the oldest Schuyler sister who knows she must marry well; you feel the weight of her heart as she sacrifices her own happiness for her sister’s. The heavenly voiced Vanessa Magula (understudy) is mesmerizing to watch as the devoted and kind Eliza. Playful kid sister Peggy and sultry man-eater Maria Reynolds are both finely played by Julia Estrada (swing).

And the appearance of King George is always a treat. His Beatles-esque breakup song “You’ll Be Back” is a crowd-pleaser. Here the scorned monarch is played with wide-eyed maniacal glee by Neil Haskell, a “Hamilton” original cast member and “So You Think You Can Dance” alum.

“Hamilton” may have lost a little sheen in the oversaturated world it has created, but watching this musical materialize onstage in person is an undeniably exhilarating experience.