Theater review: Hauntingly beautiful 'A Monster Calls' aims for the heart

At first glance, “A Monster Calls” appears to be modest in its staging of Patrick Ness’ fantastical bestseller, but like they say, you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover.

The beloved British import has finally landed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, where it was scheduled for summer 2020 before the pandemic scrapped its run. And audiences are in for something really special with this hauntingly beautiful play, which won an Olivier Award for London’s Old Vic theater.

The touring production, in association with Bristol Old Vic, brings to life this story about love, loss and healing in the Kennedy Center’s more intimate Eisenhower Theater, with nothing more than a couple rows of chairs, thick cords of rope hanging from the ceiling and a blank wall. However, paired with Benji Bower’s throbbing electronic soundscapes and Dick Straker’s striking projections, they all come together brilliantly in Michael Vale’s streamlined set design.

“A Monster Calls” follows 13-year-old Conor, who’s trying to take care of his gravely ill mother and their house, and deal with schoolyard bullies—a nasty one named Harry in particular. It’s always been Conor and his mum, after his dad left and started a new family in America, but now his grandmother’s coming in to help and he’s not too happy about that.

On top of everything, he’s been struggling with recurring violent nightmares, and there’s a mysterious tree-like monster who has been calling to him outside his bedroom window just past midnight. Monster tells the boy he will share three tales of when he walked before. The folkloric stories, involving a prince, an apothecary and a parson, and an invisible man, attempt to offer Conor a glimpse into the complexity of human nature and show that not everything is black and white. When Monster’s done with the final story, he tells Conor it will then be his turn to tell the fourth one, which will be the truth.

Conor’s journey to face his own personal monsters is masterfully told through an innovative stage design and a top-notch small group of actors, who give their all in this wildly kinetic production. Imagination is key in this story about a boy and a talking ancient yew tree, and the cast members weave their bodies about the stage as they pull on the ropes to create the towering being.

Anthony Aje delivers a heart-wrenching performance as Conor, who struggles with his intense emotions that at times leads to lashing out at family members and his classmates. Paul Sockett, who substituted for Keith Gilmore at Thursday’s show, turns in a commanding performance as Monster, who Conor forms a deep connection with. And Bridgette Amofah as Mum escalates the play’s emotional impact in her scenes with Conor.

What director Sally Cookson, along with co-adaptor Adam Peck, have done with Ness’ story is extraordinary. Cookson has turned his novel into a stylized and gripping stage adaptation, which reaches well beyond the YA audience.

“A Monster Calls” was inspired by an idea from Siobhan Dowd, who sadly died from cancer before she could write it herself, and Ness was asked by their shared literary editor to turn it into a book. The British–American author, who was born at Fort Belvoir, is also behind the popular YA series “Chaos Walking.”

“A Monster Calls” is a deeply moving and unforgettable theatrical experience. And if you can’t already guess, it’s a real tearjerker.