Theater review: 'To Kill a Mockingbird' is a soaring take on a coming-of-age classic

Bringing the classroom classic “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which also cemented Gregory Peck in the public consciousness as Atticus Finch for his iconic film performance, to the stage is certainly a daunting assignment. But rest assured, Aaron Sorkin’s retelling is a grade A production and offers a fresh, thought-provoking look at this treasured piece of American literature.

With the Broadway show on hiatus, audiences have an opportunity to watch “To Kill a Mockingbird” closer to home as the North American tour comes to the Kennedy Center’s Opera House. The production, the highest-earning American play in Broadway history, closed in January with Jeff Daniels as the idealistic lawyer and will return with Greg Kinnear this summer. If your travels take you to London the next few months, there’s even a West End run with Rafe Spall.

Meticulously directed by Bartlett Sher, “To Kill a Mockingbird” is a gripping piece of work in its reframing of this story about lost innocence and racial injustice in the American South—all told in Sorkin’s signature, rapid-fire style. The dialogue runs smooth and rhythmic, and oftentimes punctuated with humor.

A natural-colored curtain with the words “fire curtain” reveals Miriam Buether’s rustic and elegant set design that transforms seamlessly from scene to scene, mainly the Finch family’s front porch and courtroom. Costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton and sound by Scott Lehrer contribute to this fine-looking production.

Die-hard fans will notice striking differences between Harper Lee’s coming-of-age novel and this stage adaptation, such as changes in storytelling and the weight of the characters. The main focus has shifted from Scout to her father, “the most honest and decent man in Maycomb,” and the characters of Tom Robinson, an innocent Black man on trial for raping a white woman, and the Finch family’s Black housemaid Calpurnia are given more of a voice.

Lee’s story takes audiences all the way back to Maycomb, Alabama, in 1934, but there are moments throughout the the play that jolt us to what’s happening in a modern-day America grappling with racial and social tensions, and police brutality. A late second-act exchange between Calpurnia and Atticus makes that connection between then and now frighteningly apparent.

Television veteran Richard Thomas steps into the role of Atticus Fitch and his famous cream-colored suit. Thomas delivers a calm and dignified portrayal of the small-town lawyer trying to do the right thing and single father who shares words of wisdom and encourages them to climb in someone's skin and walk around in it. The actor has been a mainstay on small screens since his early days as John-Boy Walton and seen more recently on shows such as “Ozark,” “Billions” and “The Americans.” When he first stepped out onstage at Thursday night’s showing, the crowd erupted in applause.

Scout shares narrating duties with her older brother Jem and new friend Dill, while also being part of the narrative. Instead of casting children, the narrators are played with youthful exuberance by a trio of adult actors. Melanie Moore, a “So You Think You Can Dance” favorite who’s been racking up credits on Broadway and on screen, is absolutely captivating as the headstrong and outspoken Scout. Justin Mark is terrific as her protective big brother on the cusp of manhood, and Steven Lee Johnson is a delight as the quirky Dill (a character inspired by Lee’s childhood friend Truman Capote).

Calpurnia is wonderfully played by Jacqueline Williams and challenges Atticus’ sentiments in a sibling-like relationship, and Yaegel T. Welch delivers a quietly moving performance as the soft-spoken farmhand Tom Robinson.

Other standouts: Joey Collins as the menacing racist Bob Ewell, and Arianna Gayle Stucki as his abused daughter Mayella, intensify the courtroom scenes with their emotionally charged rants; and deaf actor Anthony Natale as town drunk Link Deas, shares an incredibly touching moment with the children who help relay his story.

And in her stage début, Mary Badham, who played opposite Peck as the original Scout, is memorable in her brief moment onstage. This time she plays the crotchety neighbor Mrs. Henry Dubose who calls Scout “an ugly girl.”

After more than half a century, “To Kill a Mockingbird” continues to be a cultural touchstone, and Sorkin’s reworked adaptation allows audiences to experience this cherished classic again—or maybe for the first time—through a more contemporary lens.