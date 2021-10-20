UMW Galleries hosts retrospective of longtime potter Dan Finnegan's work

“I never had any dreams of building a big arts center. I often leap before I think, and I did,” Finnegan said. “I was looking for 2,000 square feet and I found 12,000 square feet. I kind of changed my plans and borrowed a bunch of money from local people and built an arts center.”

Throughout his time in Fredericksburg, Finnegan took on a dozen or more paid apprentices and taught them the skills they would need to succeed at the craft and at business.

“I never tried to pass on my esthetic. I’m sort of proud of that. I’ve taught them about skill and about how to look at things, and I exposed them to the wider world of ceramics history and museums and what’s happening contemporarily in our field,” Finnegan said.

Some of his assistants have gone on to teach others and some have successful careers.

“Pottery is this traditional art that continues to be passed on over thousands of years,” Finnegan said. “I’m just a little piece of that stream and I feel like part of my role is to keep it moving.”

Finnegan, whose pieces ranges from $50 to $2,000, said he still keeps usefulness in mind when he makes his pots.