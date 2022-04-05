UMW Theatre presents '25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee'

UMW Theatre brings ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ to the stage this month, with two more weekends of performances.

As the final show of the 2021-22 season, this Broadway musical offers a hilarious look into the world of competitive spelling as contestants vie for a spot at the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Based on the improvisational play “C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E” by Rebecca Feldman, it features with music and lyrics by William Finn and book by Rachel Sheinkin.

The UMW production is directed by Gregg Stull, professor of theatre and chair of the Department of Theatre & Dance, with music direction by David Landrum and choreography by Samantha L. Reynolds. The cast includes two alumni: Jon K. Reynolds, UMW Theatre’s Director of Marketing and Audience Services, as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, and Taryn Snyder, assistant to the UMW Theatre Department Chair, as Rona Lisa Peretti.

Performances will be held in Klein Theatre on April 7-9, and April 14-16 at 7:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. matinees will be offered April 10 and April 16. Box office opens at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is $30; $25 for students, senior citizens and military.

For more information, call the Klein Theatre Box Office at 540/654-1111 or visit FredTix.com.

—Staff reports