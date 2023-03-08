This month, local artist Lois Baird is taking art lovers on a journey. Baird is the featured artist at downtown’s Brush Strokes Gallery. Her new oil painting exhibit, “Wanderings,” showcases the great outdoors, along with scenes from her travel adventures.

According to the artist, the exhibit was inspired by a quote from “Hobbit” author J.R.R. Tolkien, “Still round the corner there may wait, a new road or a secret gate.” See more of Baird’s artwork at LoisBaird.com.

“Wanderings” is on display through April 2. Brush Strokes Gallery, 824 Caroline St., is open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.