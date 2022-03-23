Young Life: Aspire Christian Theatre presents “Camp Rock: The Musical”

When several families with a background in theater surveyed the area, looking at opportunities for youth to experience live performances, they realized that—especially for large families—the costs involved were prohibitive and rallied folks in the community to create an affordable offering. In a short time, they upped their goal to launch a theater that would entail not only minimal costs but would be free of charge, not only to the young performers but also for audiences. Thus, Aspire Christian Theatre was born.

ACT originally began in 2019 with hopes of putting on “The Wizard of Oz” for the community, but the group had to cancel due to COVID-19. Health precautions during the height of the pandemic meant putting performances on hiatus for two years. It felt good for ACT to return to the stage in 2021 with more enthusiasm and energy than ever with its production of “Aladdin Jr.”

ACT President Michael Cannon recounts the excitement surrounding their first production—with regard to everything from the number of young people who auditioned, to community members and parents who generously gave their financial support, time and talents, to viewers who attended the November performances at the Fredericksburg library.

Now ACT is set to début Disney’s “Camp Rock” on April 1 at the Caroline County Community Services Center.

As the story about vying music camps unfolds, we encounter a spectrum of personalities of emerging young performers and their response to the allures of the spotlight, peers’ adulation and the prospect of first love. These characters fall into, literally, two camps: down-home Camp Rock, which embodies the essence of a theater troupe’s camaraderie, friendships and bonds of heart; and Camp Star, the epitome of the flash, glitter and one-upmanship that could emerge from the performing arts world.

Some members of Camp Rock switch their allegiance, responding to the siren call of competing Camp Star, which uses any means to establish their superiority, and claim victory in a duel of competing performances. Yet, in the end, heart wins out and the qualities of the humble Camp Rock win back its members and even a new entourage of supporters in the community.

With a message of the power of authenticity and heart, “Camp Rock” seems to be a perfect fit for ACT’s value-based mission, which is to “develop character and creativity in kids of all ages through quality instruction in the performing arts and the technical skills that enhance them.”

Cannon said, “Because we want the kids who participate to have an authentic experience of quality theater, we do all we can to produce a great show and use a portion of our proceeds to compensate our artistic team.”

The production features a cast of 30 youths, and their skills have been honed through the investment of director Alisha Shoffner, music director Anna Smith, stage manager Makenzi Wentela, and choreographers Samantha White and Eleanor Richards.

The saga of the dueling bands comes to life through the performances of a bevy of talented young actors, including Aliana Radman as Mitchie, who emerges as the Camp Rock leader; Larkin Komar as Tess, the Diva of Camp Rock; Collin Smith as Axel, the owner of Camp Star; and Malakai Ross as Luke, Camp Star’s premier performer with an ego to match.

Aspire Christian Theatre’s auditions for “Camp Rock” elicited an enthusiastic response from youths throughout the area, including Fredericksburg, and Spotsylvania, Stafford and Caroline counties, and even Annandale and Ashland.

“I hope families will come out to see what the young people of our community are capable of. They put on incredible shows that may inspire their peers to join the fun,” said Cannon.