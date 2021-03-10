Young Life: Christian Youth Theater serves a double helping of shows

The Christian Youth Theater of Fredericksburg is launching its 2021 offerings with two unforgettable productions in March that will begin this weekend—the classic “Anne of Green Gables” and “The Story,” a breathtaking musical that presents the Bible from the Garden of Eden to the Throne of Heaven.
The first weekend of both shows will be livestreamed in real-time—a venture that presents both challenges and rewards, all of which the folks at CYT Fredericksburg readily embraced. While performances have typically taken place on the ample stages of local high schools, which are not currently available for productions, “Anne” and “The Story” will be staged in CYT Fredericksburg’s much smaller facility, with tighter schedules to juggle the rehearsals and performances. With the absence of the traditional pre-show period in which theatergoers were welcomed by hosts in the lobby, they will now be greeted by hosts through an online chat feature.
Artistic Director Josh King, whose roles include lighting, sound, and coordinating cameras and livestream features, recognized unique opportunities in this new theater format. A first for CYT Fredericksburg, his filming crew of students and parents—led by video committee chair Matt Dufilho—will use multiple cameras that can zoom in for close-ups and present a range of perspectives and expressions.
Yet the special challenges of this show are complemented by its advantages, as the geographical limitations of audience participants have virtually disappeared.
“There are family members who will be watching these shows international, from Central America to Europe,” said King. “In these unprecedented times, people have yearned to go to the theater and enter a different reality. In these productions, we allow them to take a break and immerse themselves in beautiful stories that will give them an experience of hope and joy.”
‘Anne of Green Gables’
“Anne of Green Gables” follows the classic 1908 story and enchants audiences with the tale of an undaunted young girl, whose buoyant spirit empowered her to be resilient, in spite of the hardships of being orphaned as a small child and cast about in an uncaring world.
As the action begins, siblings Matthew (Giancarlo Santiago) and Marilla (Ellie Dufilho) have decided to adopt a boy from an orphanage who could take on some of the chores of the family farm. But when Matthew arrives at the train station to pick up the orphan, he discovers that the facility has mistakenly sent a girl instead, Anne Shirley (Reagan Holloran), and the pair initially considers how to correct the error. Yet Anne, who exhibits dramatic reactions and surprising imaginative moments, gradually wins Matthew’s heart and, a little less readily, that of Marilla, and they determine to let her stay with them.
As Anne enters a new realm of life in her school and community, she develops a deep friendship with a girl named Diana Barry (Aberly Miller), as well as a contentious relationship with a popular but playfully cheeky fellow student. Gilbert Blythe (Jace LeFort) incurs her wrath by teasing about her red hair and eventually becomes her main academic competitor.
Anne’s qualities of compassion and generosity emerge as time passes. She decides to sacrifice a hard-won opportunity for higher education to support Marilla and enable her to keep the household intact after Matthew’s untimely passing. Recognizing her act of selflessness, Gilbert, in turn, offers her a teaching position he had secured, and it becomes clear that their relationship is headed to a new destiny.
“Anne of Green Gables” is directed by Rachel Hunter, who once played the role of Anne in a production.
“It is a very different experience to direct rather than perform the role, but because I feel that I know the character Anne so well, this experience also carries a sense of homecoming,” she said. “And, in revisiting the story years later, I am realizing more about her depth and wisdom that Reagan convincingly conveys.”
Hunter said that in the course of the action, a plan was unfolding for the good of all.
“While Anne has opportunities that she could never have foreseen, Matthew and Marilla’s lives were also totally changed, as her presence touched parts of their hearts that had been walled off. Even the lives of others in the town were made better because of her presence. This show is about community, love, friendship and family, and it creates a sense of community both among those who are watching it in their living room and those who are viewing the show throughout the country and even in different countries.”
“The Story”
CYT of Fredericksburg has had a special connection with the musical, “The Story,” since it débuted eight years ago. When the show was on tour, youths who were participating in a class taught by music director Pam King were invited to come to the performance at George Mason University’s Patriot Center as a back-up children’s choir. Now, King directs the show, which will be available the last weekend of March and Easter weekend.
The uplifting production conveys the ultimate “story” of biblical history from Creation to Revelation, through narration, contemporary music and lyrical dance numbers, several of which will be coordinated by CYT Fredericksburg students. The actors’ accessible portrayal of the biblical figures, as well as innovative lighting and special effects, heighten the powerful impact of the story. For example, one emotional scene features “How Love Wins,” sung by the repentant thief at the crucifixion, who laments that in spite of growing up under his mother’s loving gaze, he lost the man he could have been, but proclaims “Love believes that is not too late.”
“This is a story of hope and promise and shows how, despite the failure of man, a way is provided to be forgiven and redeemed, and the production climaxes with ‘The Great Day,’ a triumphant song,” said King. “We are striving to bring the greatest story of all time as much to life as we can. It is a great way for families to witness that and celebrate Easter together.”