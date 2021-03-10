Young Life: Christian Youth Theater serves a double helping of shows

Anne’s qualities of compassion and generosity emerge as time passes. She decides to sacrifice a hard-won opportunity for higher education to support Marilla and enable her to keep the household intact after Matthew’s untimely passing. Recognizing her act of selflessness, Gilbert, in turn, offers her a teaching position he had secured, and it becomes clear that their relationship is headed to a new destiny.

“Anne of Green Gables” is directed by Rachel Hunter, who once played the role of Anne in a production.

“It is a very different experience to direct rather than perform the role, but because I feel that I know the character Anne so well, this experience also carries a sense of homecoming,” she said. “And, in revisiting the story years later, I am realizing more about her depth and wisdom that Reagan convincingly conveys.”

Hunter said that in the course of the action, a plan was unfolding for the good of all.