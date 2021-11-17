Young Life: CYT Fredericksburg presents "Elf: the Musical"

The current feature of the Christian Youth Theater, “Elf: The Musical,” is the perfect fit for both the holiday season and current times. Families who take the opportunity to experience a performance of this beloved, iconic Christmas tale will leave with a big smile, a treasured shared memory, and a message of the resilient power of hope and positivity.

As the action onstage unfolds, we see that, among all the elves busily preparing gifts for Santa’s bag on Christmas Eve, it’s apparent that one named Buddy is a bit “special.” Not only does he tower above the others, but his human hands are a bit slower than the nimble fingers of the others. When Buddy (Luke Dufilho) overhears two of his little counterparts talking about his origins, he approaches Santa (Peter Weiss), who tells him how he came to North Pole. He recounts that fateful Christmas Eve long ago when, as a curious little orphaned toddler, Buddy crawled into Santa’s bag and inadvertently was whisked away to the Clauses’ home.

Realizing that his birth father is living somewhere in the lands below, Buddy sets out on a quest to find him. Santa provides him with a guiding token, a snow globe with a replica of the Empire State Building, the site of the book-production office of his father, Walter Hobbs (Giancarlo Santiago).