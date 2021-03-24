Young Life: Kennedy Center is bustling with online activities this spring

The Kennedy Center is providing a threshold for children to enter a realm of adventure, imagination and creativity with its spectrum of virtual offerings of performances and demonstrations by world-class artists. The center’s presentations this spring include theater for young audiences, activities of its Moonshot Studio, and a variety of lessons from its teaching artists.
“We have decades of experience creating performances for young audiences, but this move to online presentations is a new endeavor for these unique times,” said David Kilpatrick, Director of Education Programs and Productions. “We took the bulk of the programming that we had planned for in-person experiences throughout the spring, including three world premiere productions, and we pivoted and worked with those companies to produce videos that audiences could engage with at home.”
The spring season of Performances for Young Audiences includes six productions that can be accessed by subscribers anytime, and repeatedly, between their release date and June 27 for $60 for the complete series. All of the performances are available for free to schools through a registration process. The shows are complemented by guiding resources and discussion-sparking and thought-provoking topics, such as What to Expect, Think About and What to Look For, along with suggested activities. Closed captioning is available for all performances, and information regarding American Sign Language and audio descriptions will be provided on the release dates of the shows. The webpage for the performances also includes entertaining and informative videos on the talent and technique involved in their production.
The two performances that have been released to date are “Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story,” by the Glass Half Full Theatre, and “Leonardo and Sam: The Terrible Monster and the Most Scaredy-Cat Kid in the Whole World,” a world-premiere commissioned production of the Emmy Award-winning Manual Cinema, inspired by the writings of the Kennedy Center’s Education Artist-in-Residence Mo Willems. Both productions are trailblazing in their story lines as well as their innovative use of puppeteering.
“Cenicienta” is an impressive and captivating one-actress production that tells a story within a story in a mixture of Spanish and English that flows seamlessly throughout. As the story begins, the audience meets 10-year-old Belinda, a current-day Cinderella living in the basement and fulfilling the orders of her stepmother and stepsisters above. Yet Belinda’s life isn’t all drudgery since she has imaginatively populated her world with friends through “object puppetry,” including a two-headed goose-neck desk lamp that transforms to confidantes Ernesto and Gustavo and an upside-down tea kettle that becomes a caring fairy godmother.
In addition, Belinda’s creativity and the word-mastery she learned from her father are expressed in the poem she wrote in honor of her parents, which ultimately changes the course of her destiny.
“It’s really a beautiful show with an uplifting, empowering message that is very timely, even though it was originally created several years ago,” said Kilpatrick. Although it is recommended for audiences as young as 5, adults may also be inspired by the depth and heart they recognize in this tale.
The story of “Leonardo and Sam” involves amusing and lovable characters through a range of puppetry styles, from shadow and stick puppets to hand puppets. Clever, creative filming with a stationary camera employs techniques such as rapid movements to depict emotions of excitement and fear, and the mobile eyes of a simple paper-puppet librarian conveys a full range of expressions. The audience quickly learns that Leonardo is not a terrible monster because he is fearsome, but because he is just plain terrible at being a monster. Dejected by his failure to live up to expectations, Leonardo sets off to find the one victim he has hopes of frightening—Scaredy-Cat Sam. Yet, in the end, the winsome creature discovers that it doesn’t matter if he is not great at being a monster, because he can be treasured as a friend.
“Our hope is that our productions, whether on-site or virtual, will serve as a springboard for young people and their families for additional questions, discussions and exploration, in addition to being a lot of fun,” said Kilpatrick.
In addition to the season’s virtual performances, the Kennedy Center includes free online content for youth and families through a variety of Moonshot@Home activities and sessions, called “Teaching Artists Present,” which provide creativity-sparking guidance for a spectrum of artistic genres. The offerings in both of these categories were developed, designed and implemented in the course of the past year to meet the unique needs of the times.
Moonshot@Home activities are the online version of projects that visitors enjoyed in the Moonshot Studio of the Kennedy Center’s REACH campus.
“Like President Kennedy’s goal of space exploration, our ‘Moonshots’ are our dreams,” said Jeanette McCune, Director of School and Community Programs. “Each session begins with a demonstration of an activity and transitions into at-home exploration and creativity utilizing household objects, including a how-to video and printable instructions.”
Activities for Moonshot@Home also include the creation of a personally designed pennant reflecting the inspiration that participants glean from reading the words of President Kennedy. “We are looking forward to welcoming families to visit us again in the future, and when they do, the Moonshot Studio will be there for them. We are happy we are able to engage them now in the content of its offerings.
“Teaching Artists Present” are short videos in which premier artists throughout the country present demonstrations of their talent and skills that young people can learn from.
“Our first of these offerings was ‘Introduction to Tap Dance’ by acclaimed performer and instructor Quynn Johnson. This is such an energetic form of dance and we were so happy to have young people up and on their feet with her,” said McCune.
The teaching artist presentations also include a session with puppet maker Matt McGee, who shows how a recycled robot can emerge from items in your own kitchen and garage.
“I hope that parents and other adults will participate in these activities with the kids and connect with their own creative spirit,” said McCune. “And by spending just 10 minutes doing something creative with your child, you may see something about them as well as something yourself that you might not have known and discover things you didn’t know that you or they could do.”