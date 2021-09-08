Young Life: National Dance Day comes to Kennedy Center's REACH Campus

The folks at the Kennedy Center and American Dance Movement are excited to invite people of all ages and abilities—from tots to professionals—to join them for the 12th annual National Dance Day. Launched in 2010 by ADM co-founders Nigel Lythgoe and Adam Shankman, in partnership with Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, the event is typically celebrated on the third Saturday of September and has attracted as many as 1,200 participants throughout the years.

Performances and demonstrations in a spectrum of styles and genres will celebrate the joy of dance and movement and the benefits of physical activity through dance, ranging from improved cardiovascular health to promoting self-confidence, self-expression and social skills. An event that is always packed with fun, creativity and innovation, this year’s celebration has been expanded to three days, from Sept. 16-18. National Dance Day is part of the Kennedy Center’s 50th anniversary weekends and the Millennium Stage’s Summer Series, which has invited the community to participate in a broad range of free interactive events since last May.

All performances and demonstrations will be held at the Plaza of the Kennedy Center’s REACH campus, an outdoor venue that provides plenty of room for participants to spread out, as well as an expansive video wall for viewing this year’s featured films.