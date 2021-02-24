Young Life: 'One Destiny' revisits one fateful night at Ford's Theatre

As the action unfolds, Hawk and Ford slide back in forth in time, experiencing and revisiting the event. Conjuring up the night of Booth’s heinous act entails his interaction with an expanding list of characters at the theater, including the box-office manager, stage hands, set creators and other actors. The two-man cast of Schmidt and Bunce convincingly transform into all of these with split-second timing and a chemistry forged by their partnership in stage productions since 1989.

Before he proceeded with his plot, Booth had given a letter to a young actor, John Matthews, to be delivered to the newspaper editor the following morning. In the play, Matthews says that he had forgotten about the note in his pocket and laments that he had not read Booth’s declaration of his motivation and justification for the horrific act he was about to do. Other characters lamented the clues that they had missed as Booth, a well-known actor, made his way through the theater that night.

“This adaptation of the play, through the responses and reflections of the characters who were on-site, makes it a very human event,” said Schmidt. “The experience of theater teaches empathy.”

When the production was offered at the theater, performances would be followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience.