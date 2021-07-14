Young Life: Performances for children return to Wolf Trap this month

The folks at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts are pleased to announce that their eagerly awaited 2021 season of children’s performances will launch on July 20.
“We are really excited about this season and we think it will be a really special one,” said Cate Bechtold, director of Community Programs. “It’s so wonderful to get everybody back to the theater, and to regain that sense of community.”
Like many other arts and entertainment venues, Wolf Trap’s offerings for young audiences were on hiatus last year. This season will feature three shows a week from July 20 through Aug. 21. Some of the performers have been favorites in previous years, while others are making their début on Wolf Trap’s stage, and many incorporate valuable life lessons for their young audiences in their presentations.
“In our search for children’s performers we looked for highly interactive acts, high-quality performers, and to reflect the diversity representative of our community and our audience. Our summer lineup achieves those goals!” said Bechtold. “The performers are as excited to get back on the stage as our audiences are to see them. They live to do this and they love to be with the children and families in this space experiencing performances together.”
Wolf Trap, a 117-acre performance space, is the only U.S. national park devoted to the performing arts. It features three stages, including a large amphitheater and a special venue for children’s shows, Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods, that is tucked away in a forest setting. There are also walking trails and picnic spots to explore before or after the show.
The July performances for children will take place in the park’s Filene Center, a beautiful outdoor amphitheater designed to be in harmony with its national park setting, and the August shows will return to the enchanting Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods. At both venues, children are invited to get up and dance and sing along with the artists.
Children’s performances will begin on July 20 with an energetic celebration of “Stories and Songs from Haiti” through the music, dance and storytelling of Inez Barlatier and her band.
“Inez is a début for us and we’re excited to have her convey the rich history of the Haitian culture through drumming, singing, dancing and colorful costumes. It will be a magical experience,” said Bechtold.
On July 21, award-winning clarinetist Oran Etkin will take the stage with his friend Clara Net for an engaging performance of “Timbaloo: Finding Friends Far from Home.” Etkin will take his audience on a captivating world tour as he introduces them to an array of countries and cultures with instruments that “speak” to one another. “Oran conveys music as a language, which is a beautiful way for children to learn about it,” said Bechtold. “Music is truly a language that we can speak across all cultures.”
Grammy-award winner Dan Zanes and Claudia Zanes will be the featured performers on July 24, with selections from their forthcoming release of “House Party,” as well as old favorites that will have children joining in the fun as they sing and dance along.
On July 27, Grammy-award winner Joanie Leeds will bring inspiration and confidence to young audiences with a panoply of folk songs from her album “All the Ladies” that are a tribute to courageous and influential women, including Harriet Tubman, Amelia Earhart, Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Malala Yousafzai.
Young audiences will also enjoy folk songs and children’s music from East and Southeast Asia performed by Korean American musician Elena Moon Park on July 28. The performance will feature numbers ranging from Japanese sea shanties and Tibetan jump-rope rhymes to Korean harvest sing-alongs and Taiwanese train songs in a show that Park describes as an “unhurried journey around the globe.”
On July 31, long-standing favorite the Maryland Youth Ballet will transport the audience to the fairy-tale realm of “Snow White,” as the heroine leaps from the castle and twirls through the forest, finding courage joy, and friendship along the way.
“The ballet dancers are extremely talented and well-rehearsed, their costumes are beautiful, and they spark inspiration among young audiences who are just a few years younger than they are,” said Bechtold. “It is delightful to see the children after the performance, twirling and doing their ballet steps on the way back to their cars.” This performance has limited availability.
“The arts are such a natural and organic way to introduce children to new cultures and new ideas, and Wolf Trap is truly a magical and enchanting realm for these performances,” said Bechtold. “We hope families will take the opportunity to experience our interactive and educational summer offerings for children, which can be a bonding experience and treasured memory for all.”