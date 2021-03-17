Young Life: Put on your royal best for 'Broadway Princess Party,' livestreaming from Hylton Performing Arts Center

The signature songs of classic Disney princess stories have the power to elicit emotions and images of the scenes in which they were featured. This Sunday, families will have the opportunity to experience a plethora of these fantastic images by virtually attending the “Broadway Princess Party,” performed live from the Merchant Hall stage of the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.

An exciting and uplifting repertoire of iconic songs will be performed by talented actresses who played the princess roles on Broadway. The cast features Susan Egan (Belle in “Beauty and the Beast”), Aisha Jackson (Anna in “Frozen”), Laura Osnes (“Cinderella”) and Courtney Reed (Jasmine in “Aladdin”). The royal ladies will be joined onstage by Adam J. Levy as the resident Prince and music director Benjamin Rauhala, who adds a touch of humor as the Fairy Godfairy.

“In addition to solos and some dashing duets with the handsome prince, the production will also début spectacular mash-ups, medleys and quartets,” said Reed.

It’s clear that the performers are looking forward to this production as much as its audience is.