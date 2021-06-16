Young Life: Tap into Christian Youth Theater's 'Tuck Everlasting'

In their production of “Tuck Everlasting,” the talented actors of Fredericksburg’s Christian Youth Theater ask a thought-provoking question that is bound to elicit moments of introspection, as well as many meaningful conversations.
“The question that prevails throughout the show is: If you could live forever, would you?” said director Josh King. “The music is fun and upbeat and ranges from folk to lyrical and jazz, but it deals with a serious topic. We wanted to end our 2021 season with something that would challenge the kids from a character-development perspective.”
The story takes place in 1893 and, as the action begins, we are introduced to adventurous but frustrated 11-year-old Winnie Foster (Kendra Long), who yearns to explore life and the world beyond her white picket fence. Little does she know that, in just a short time, that desire will be fulfilled beyond her wildest imagination.
When Winnie slips the confines of her staid household into the backyard and the woods that lie beyond, she meets fun-loving, energetic 17-year-old Jesse Tuck (Christopher Florio), who takes her on an adventure in nature. Along the way, Jesse confides his family’s incredibly amazing story and situation.
Jesse’s tale involves the shocking news that, in spite of his youthful physique and unbridled enthusiasm for life, he is, in fact, 100 years old. As he explains, back in 1808, when his family was looking for land to settle to begin a new life, they found a spring in the middle of the woods and drank its waters. The waters offered far more than refreshment but a literal transformation, and their bodies entered a state where they were, in essence, frozen in time at their current age, becoming both changeless and eternal.
Yet, invincibility to both disease and death also had its drawbacks, disappointments and dangers. Knowing that their family’s unchangeable appearance through the years would elicit suspicion and envy among the townsfolk of Treegap, as well as schemes to steal the magic, the Tucks decided it would best to split up and reunite only after a decade living on their own, as they were doing at that time.
Jesse’s 22-year-old brother, Miles (Solomon Iem), was the first of the family to experience the painful separation that would result from the Tucks’ immortality. Interpreting Miles’ fantastic tale as evidence of mental instability, his wife left him, with their young son in tow. Miles’ resentment of the impact that the family’s condition has had on his life and destiny stands in clear contrast to Jesse’s attitude and serves as a reminder that isolated immortality would result in many tragic goodbyes.
Angus Tuck (Luke Dufilho) and Mae Tuck (Sierra McKinley) believe that Winnie’s knowledge of their secret jeopardizes their situation, and she is whisked away from her old life. With compassion, she decides to help the Tucks guard their identity and thwart any opportunists who would scheme to capitalize on the discovery of the magical spring, including the Man in the Yellow Suit (Zeke Manry), the quintessence of a flim-flam man.
Winnie is then offered the option of joining the Tucks in eternal existence (as Miles differentiates from eternal “life” since it involves the passage of time with no development of heart and relationships). Torn between the options she must choose from, Winnie sings a powerful song with lyrics including “There are two ways home down one long road: one clear path to two conclusions. Does the story end or never end? Does the secret fade or is it everlasting?” At the end, Winnie’s decision is depicted in an all-cast lyrical dance that reveals the future.
“Winnie’s presence also conveys an important lesson for the Tucks. Though they might feel they are stuck on a wheel of existence, they have something to live for, because they are still a family,” said King.
King explains what he was searching for in selecting the cast for the show. “I was looking for young people with the maturity of mindset to be able to understand the theme of the show—time and living eternally,” he said. “We did some exercises on the day of callbacks. In one, I asked the kids to write a journal entry about something in their life that they feel they have lost. I told them I would not read what they had written and they could do whatever they wanted to with those entries. Some took the exercise very seriously, including Solomon Iem who wrote two full pages. For the character of Winnie, I was looking for someone who could portray a tomboy, full of life and adventure, and someone who could sing both those very high and very low notes.”
“It’s an amazing experience to be able to produce a musical as the pandemic nears an end,” said King. “Venues are not open yet for our performances, but we are still able to come together to produce art as a cast and crew, including music director Jake Ramirez, choreographer Ashley Culberson and stage manager Brittany Walters. I hope families who experience the performance will come away with a new appreciation for the value of life and those we love.”