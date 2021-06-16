Young Life: Tap into Christian Youth Theater's 'Tuck Everlasting'

King explains what he was searching for in selecting the cast for the show. “I was looking for young people with the maturity of mindset to be able to understand the theme of the show—time and living eternally,” he said. “We did some exercises on the day of callbacks. In one, I asked the kids to write a journal entry about something in their life that they feel they have lost. I told them I would not read what they had written and they could do whatever they wanted to with those entries. Some took the exercise very seriously, including Solomon Iem who wrote two full pages. For the character of Winnie, I was looking for someone who could portray a tomboy, full of life and adventure, and someone who could sing both those very high and very low notes.”