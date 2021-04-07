Young Life: UMW theater teams up with Fairfax County Public Schools for virtual play

It’s produced by Studio 115, UMW’s student-run black-box theater, which is an important part of the theater ecosystem there. Since the pandemic has hindered the ability of students to put on shows, Reynolds said the department is encouraging student-run virtual performances like this one.

“It allows them to take what they’re learning in class and put it into practice,” he said.

But they’re not just teaching for when live theater comes back. He said the virtual format still provides meaningful learning experiences for students. Shooting video and editing itself is a necessary skill for today’s theater professionals. Student actors continue to work on craft. Costumers and set designers have to be even more creative. And directors have a new kind of stage to oversee: many separate living rooms.

The project was created with Fairfax County Public Schools, which in an effort to provide entertainment and artistic enrichment to young students, contacted UMW. The show has been promoted to elementary students there and throughout the Fredericksburg region.

Puglia said since this is a family-friendly show, it can provide kids and parents alike with something light while things are still heavy in the world.