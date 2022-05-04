A dazzling 'Nollywood' celebrates Nigerian film at National Museum of African Art

Red carpets and gilded mirrors set the stage for entry into the glamorous movie world presented in “Iké Udé: Nollywood Portraits” at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art.

Based in the United States, multimedia artist Iké Udé returned to Lagos, Nigeria, in 2014 to photograph these celebrities now presented in this exhibit that celebrates Nigerian film.

The first portrait of the 30-some movie stars featured in this exhibit is of Genevieve Nnaji. The glamorous actress who has appeared in over 100 films, poses in a full-length black evening dress glittering with gold filigree. Within the gallery, a mannequin in that dress invites comparison to the photograph. The addition of more sparkling gold in the photograph is a clue as to how objects might be enhanced when presented in another media.

Looming large over all the portraits in the gallery is “The School of Nollywood” (2014-16). With a nod to the Renaissance master Raphael for his fresco “The School of Athens” (1509-11), this composite photograph features many of the greatest movie stars, producers and directors of Nigeria’s $3 billion film industry, while also making a statement that African notions of beauty are as valid as those presented in Eurocentric art.

That vibrant painterly photographs blur the line between portraiture and performance art is most clearly presented by two portrayals of director Sadiq Daba. One is his portrait hanging among the movie stars on the wall. The other, placed in the center of the gallery where he is surrounded by that impressive array of stars, is a life-size model that is a replica of the portrait.

Dressed in traditional hat and robe, the director sits amid a variety of props like tables, vases and objects he might use for a scene. While attire and objects have long been included as symbols in art, here visitors are invited to engage their imagination as part of the art experience in choices of prop placement.

Visitors are invited to come in their best outfits to take their photographs in a Udé-style set. The museum’s website not only features videos and interviews with the stars along with the portraits in the exhibit, but it includes a link to a portrait gallery where some of the photos taken by visitors have been posted.

If this exhibit sounds like too much fun, it is.