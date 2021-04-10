April Mysteries Roundup: Get your fill of fear this spring with these three riveting reads

Fear can paralyze the reflexes or stiffen the spine, hover like a thundercloud or vanish like a will o’ the wisp.

The talented and empathetic Jacqueline Winspear explores the subject in “The Consequences of Fear” (Harper, $27.99, 352 pages), the 16th entry in her stellar series featuring investigator and psychologist Maisie Dobbs.

The action commences one London night in October 1941, as 12-year-old Freddie Hackett, a messenger boy for government entities, is given a note to deliver.

On his way, he sees one man stab another to death. And when he arrives at his destination, he recognizes the recipient as the killer.

Brushed off by Scotland Yard, Freddie seeks help from Maisie, who is working for the Special Operations Executive to vet potential agents to aid the French Resistance. A chance meeting and another death lead her to suspect that the stabbing might be related to past treachery.