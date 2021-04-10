April Mysteries Roundup: Get your fill of fear this spring with these three riveting reads

Fear can paralyze the reflexes or stiffen the spine, hover like a thundercloud or vanish like a will o’ the wisp.
The talented and empathetic Jacqueline Winspear explores the subject in “The Consequences of Fear” (Harper, $27.99, 352 pages), the 16th entry in her stellar series featuring investigator and psychologist Maisie Dobbs.
The action commences one London night in October 1941, as 12-year-old Freddie Hackett, a messenger boy for government entities, is given a note to deliver.
On his way, he sees one man stab another to death. And when he arrives at his destination, he recognizes the recipient as the killer.
Brushed off by Scotland Yard, Freddie seeks help from Maisie, who is working for the Special Operations Executive to vet potential agents to aid the French Resistance. A chance meeting and another death lead her to suspect that the stabbing might be related to past treachery.
Like all of Winspear’s canon, this installment bears the trademarks that her readers have come to expect: humanity and heart, integrity and insight. Not least of the attractions is a deep look into Maisie’s personal life, including the family she has built for herself, especially her adopted daughter, Anna, and her lover, London-based American diplomat Mark Scott.
Historical crime fiction that’s stirring and substantial, “The Consequences of Fear” represents not only a meditation on the title subject but also a rousing affirmation of how it can be controlled and conquered.
‘EVERY LAST FEAR’
At 14, Matt Pine’s life changes when older brother Danny is convicted of murdering his girlfriend, Charlotte Rose, in fictional Adair, Neb.
At 21, Matt descends into further pain and palpable peril when the rest of his family—dad Evan, mom Liv, younger sister Maggie and younger brother Tommy are found dead in their hotel suite in Tulum, a coastal town on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula known for its spectacular Mayan ruins.
So begins Alex Finlay’s début novel, “Every Last Fear” (Minotaur, $26.99, 368 pages).
Evan was convinced of Danny’s innocence; Matt is not. And a documentary about the case has pitted those who believe that the verdict was a miscarriage of justice against those, including many Adair residents, who do not.
Enter Sarah Keller, an FBI agent who specializes in financial crimes. The accounting firm for which Evan worked has deep connections to a Mexican cartel.
Finlay adds multilayered intensity to the thriller as she reveals family secrets, intricate connections and multiple betrayals.
She ricochets adroitly through present and past events as she draws vivid portraits of her primary characters—especially Matt, Evan and Maggie – and provides differing viewpoints. And she shows the same attention to detail to her minor characters, none of whom lacks depth.
A cunningly serpentine and emotionally affecting novel, “Every Last Fear” marks a striking first effort and ultimately, despite the body count, a commanding testament to survival.
‘THE GOOD SISTER’
An explosive thriller that opens with a shock and delivers another on every other page can satisfy a reader’s hunger for excitement.
But one that begins mildly but moves in paced stages through unease, anxiety and panic can also be the ticket to a rewarding read.
And that’s what Sally Hepworth presents in “The Good Sister” (St. Martin’s, $27.99, 320 pages), which centers on the lives of 28-year-old Australian twins Rose and Fern Castle.
Fern is the story’s primary narrator; Rose speaks through the words of her journal.
In those musings, Rose describes the sisters’ chaotic raising by their narcissistic, mercurial mother, whose nonfatal overdose led to the girls being sent to foster homes. Now an interior designer, Rose longs for a child. But she’s barren.
So Fern, a librarian who shuns personal connections and shows signs of being on the autism spectrum, considers having a baby for Rose.
But first she needs a potential father for the child, and she meets a potential one in Rocco Ryan, a man she calls “Wally,” someone she initially believes to be destitute and homeless. As their connection deepens, other relationships alter. And menacing details emerge about tragedies old and new.
Hepworth demonstrates how the melding of astute characterization with intelligent storytelling places “The Good Sister” well above the ranks of thrillers that rely solely on plot to engage readers.
With penetrating portrayals of Rose and Fern, perfect pacing and keen comprehension of siblings, Hepworth offers a splendid example of psychological suspense.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.