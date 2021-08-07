August Mysteries Roundup: Check out these gripping tales of crime, chaos, danger and death

“To be Irish is to know that in the end the world will break your heart.”—Daniel Patrick Moynihan, American politician, diplomat and sociologist
“When Irish eyes are smiling sure they’ll steal your heart away.”—Chauncey Olcott and George Graff Jr., lyricists
Anguish and sorrow flow like floodwaters through “A Distant Grave” (Minotaur, $27.99, 432 pages), Sarah Stewart Taylor’s second novel featuring Long Island homicide detective Maggie D’Arcy. But so do hope and love.
When Irish national Gabriel Treacy, a logistics expert for a Dublin-based humanitarian-aid nonprofit, is fatally shot on a Long Island beach, his painful past comes to light as Maggie and her team investigate.
Captured in Afghanistan with an English doctor, an American nurse, an Italian photojournalist and an Afghan translator, he was abducted and tortured. A good man dedicated to improving lives, Gabriel was an unlikely victim of murder.
But when his lawyer Noel Thomason is beaten to death in an Irish village, Maggie must expand the scope of her work, merging her pleasure trip to Ireland for a visit with beau Conor Kearney with her duties leading the investigation. Back in New York, she faces multiple perils.
Taylor combines complex layering of plots with depth of characterization, lovely Emerald Isle color, and prose that often rises to lyricism: “The light catches the nap of the grass, the breeze stirs up something fragrant in the hedgerow, and the cows turn their gleaming backs to the sun.”
As she explores topics as diverse as the intensity of evil, the lure of corruption, the struggles of family, the definition of home and the stresses of love, Taylor further burnishes her bona fides as a practitioner par excellence of literary crime fiction.
TESTAMENT TO SURVIVAL
Her mother dead of cancer, her father killed in a vehicle crash, 17-year-old Hailey McBride finds a home with her Aunt Lana, her 6-year-old cousin, Cash, and Lana’s second husband, creepy cop Erick Vaughn.
But when Vaughn’s control-freak personality becomes too harsh, Hailey runs away—aided by friend Jonny Miller—to live off the grid in an abandoned miner’s cabin in fictional Cold Creek, a village in western Canada on a highway where girls and young women go missing and are sometimes found dead.
So begins Chevy Stevens’ “Dark Roads” (St. Martin’s, $27.99, 384 pages).
Meanwhile, she meets Amber Chevalier, 18, a 21st-century hippie and a waitress at Mason’s Diner. The two young women find an instant attraction that ends when Hailey finds Amber murdered.
Two years later, Amber’s older sister, Beth, travels to Cold Creek from her home in Vancouver in an effort to learn who killed her sister.
Stevens, the author of six previous thrillers, forges achingly well-drawn characters and allows the narrative to develop at what seems to be a gradual pace until it erupts in a symphony of violence.
Based on the real-life Highway of Tears in British Columbia, where women have gone missing or been murdered wince the 1970s, “Dark Roads” represents a first-rate work of crime fiction—and a multilayered testament to survival, friendship and love, no matter how troubled and tenuous.
TERROR IN CHICAGO
Just what the country needs, another serial-killer novel.
Given the plethora that populate the genre, thriller fans can be forgiven that jaded response. But they should not dismiss Joanna Schaffhausen’s “Gone for Good” (Minotaur, $27.99, 304 pages), a series opener that features an engaging, well-developed female cop.
In the 1990s, a fiend dubbed the Lovelorn Killer terrorized Chicago when he bound and strangled women and supplemented his rampage by writing love letters to each victim and sending them to local newspapers.
Two decades later, Grace Harper, a member of the Grave Diggers, an amateur-sleuth group, is diligently investigating the case when she’s murdered in the same manner. Has the Lovelorn Killer resurfaced, or is a copycat at work?
Enter two police detectives, Annalisa Vega and her ex-husband, Nick Carelli. For Annalisa, the case reopens old wounds. Katherine Duffy had been believed to be the seventh and final victim. Her husband, Owen, was the police partner of Annalisa’s father, George; her son, Colin, was Annalisa’s schoolmate, friend and eventual partner in teenage sex.
Schaffhausen, also the author of four installments in the Ellery Hathaway/Reed Markham series, spins a deliciously complex and gratifyingly original tale of crime and the chaos it wreaks.
Complete with a chilling climax and a superlative shock, “Gone for Good” eschews the mundane as it depicts danger and death—and the devastating damage inflicted on survivors.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.
