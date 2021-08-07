August Mysteries Roundup: Check out these gripping tales of crime, chaos, danger and death

“To be Irish is to know that in the end the world will break your heart.”—Daniel Patrick Moynihan, American politician, diplomat and sociologist

“When Irish eyes are smiling sure they’ll steal your heart away.”—Chauncey Olcott and George Graff Jr., lyricists

Anguish and sorrow flow like floodwaters through “A Distant Grave” (Minotaur, $27.99, 432 pages), Sarah Stewart Taylor’s second novel featuring Long Island homicide detective Maggie D’Arcy. But so do hope and love.

When Irish national Gabriel Treacy, a logistics expert for a Dublin-based humanitarian-aid nonprofit, is fatally shot on a Long Island beach, his painful past comes to light as Maggie and her team investigate.

Captured in Afghanistan with an English doctor, an American nurse, an Italian photojournalist and an Afghan translator, he was abducted and tortured. A good man dedicated to improving lives, Gabriel was an unlikely victim of murder.

But when his lawyer Noel Thomason is beaten to death in an Irish village, Maggie must expand the scope of her work, merging her pleasure trip to Ireland for a visit with beau Conor Kearney with her duties leading the investigation. Back in New York, she faces multiple perils.