Book brief: Barnes & Noble launches 2020 holiday book drive

Barnes & Noble Central Park invites customers to give the gift of reading to people in need during its annual Holiday Book Drive, taking place through Dec. 31.
The drive provides customers the opportunity to donate books to nonprofits.
This year, Barnes & Noble, 1220 Carl D Silver Parkway, is collecting books for Reach Out and Read Virginia, which partners with medical providers to prescribe reading together to families.
