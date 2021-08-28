Book brief: Stafford author releases second in historical fantasy series

Stafford County resident Thomas J. Mullen has recently released two historical fantasies based in 12th-century England.

The Army veteran previously wrote a four-book series called “Little Friends,” which focuses on the history and development of U.S. Army Air Force fighters.

His newest efforts are titled “The Manor: From Spring to Fall” and “The Manor: From Fall to Christmas.”

In these tales, the titular manor is located in Northumbria. Henry II is the king and they are between the second and third crusades. The book focuses on 14-year-old Elaine, who learns she has powers that she needs to develop, and her 16-year-old brother Kevin, a warrior wannabe. The cast of characters includes a 16-year-old member of their father’s guard, Connor, and a fairy who develops a fond attachment to Connor.

Both books are available on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble.

Mullen said these books mix facts with fiction and fable, and include a full page of suggested historical reading. The third volume in the series is being edited, and he’s already at work on the fourth.