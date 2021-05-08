Book brief: Writers organization offering scholarships to college students to attend conference

Mystery Writers of America’s Mid-Atlantic Chapter is offering $500 scholarships to creative writing students at D.C., Virginia and Maryland colleges to attend the Creatures, Crimes & Creativity Conference on Sept. 10–12 at the Sheraton Columbia Town Center in Columbia, Md.

The eighth C3 Con will provide writers of genre fiction—especially mystery, suspense, thriller and crime—an opportunity to meet in an informal atmosphere to learn about the craft and business of writing, and about the writers and books they write.

These competitive scholarships cover registration, hotel and meals for the entire conference. Winners will be partnered with a published author.

Deadline for submission is June 1. Winners will be notified by July 15.

For more information and to apply, go to creaturescrimesandcreativity.com.

—Rick Pullen