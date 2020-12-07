Book Corner: Books that make great holiday gifts

“Royal Holiday” by Jasmine Guillory. No gift book list is complete without a sweet holiday romance. Vivian Forest is thrilled to accompany her daughter on a work trip to England to style a royal family member. What she doesn’t expect is an instant attraction to a certain private secretary to the queen. Malcolm Hudson finds himself just as intrigued by Vivian, and starts making excuses just to spend time with her. A full fling ensues, despite knowing it all comes to an end on New Year’s Day. But they’re fine with that ... right?

“The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune. Linus Baker leads a quiet life in a tiny house with his mischievous cat. As a caseworker for the Department in Charge of Magical Youth, Linus oversees the welfare of children in government orphanages. Then, he’s given an unusual assignment: travel to the Marsyas Island Orphanage, where six dangerous children, one of whom is the Antichrist, reside. Linus’s secret mission is to determine if these children will bring about the end of days. But orphanage caretaker Arthur Parnassus will do anything to keep his wards safe. As Arthur and Linus grow close, Linus is forced to make a difficult choice: destroy a home or watch the world burn. An enchanting tale of unlikely families and embracing differences.