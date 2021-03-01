Book Corner: Books to spark the joy of spring cleaning

The coldest days of winter are behind us, and like the first buds of new life poking up from the earth, we stick our heads out from under our cozy blankets and start to feel the urge to be productive. It’s time to wake up, put on some fresh coffee and loud music, and get our decluttering on, especially since we’ve spent more time in our houses in the past year than all other years combined.

Of course, many of you have just spent the past year of the pandemic being your best selves, refinishing all of your furniture, canning preserves and learning five new languages. All while maintaining a spotless, clutter-free home with newly designed office and school spaces for the family. Good on you! For the rest of us, there’s New Years’ resolutions and spring fever to motivate us.

Here are some books to inspire you to refresh your living space and make you OK with staying home a while longer:

“Beautifully Organized: A Guide to Function and Style in Your Home” by Nikki Boyd. Professional organizer Boyd, who has been featured in Martha Stewart Magazine and USA Today, teaches you to transform your home into an attractive and welcoming space. Learn how to declutter to keep what is useful and meaningful; clean more efficiently; appreciate everyday tasks; and organize your belongings.