Book Corner: Brighten your summer with these colorful books

Summer Reading at Central Rappahannock Regional Library is here! It’s not just for kids and teens; adults get rewarded for reading, too (though isn’t reading its own reward, really?).

By logging the books you read, writing reviews, and participating in activities, you’ll earn points for the chance to win big-ticket prizes including an iPad, tablets, gift cards, and bags of books. Plus, you’ll have the chance to win a gift card every week between now and the end of August. Get started at librarypoint.org/summer (yes, there’s an app for that).

This year’s Summer Reading theme is “Reading Colors Your World,” which is perfect because it can mean many different things to everyone. I choose to interpret it almost literally, in which reading books breathes dimension and new perspectives into the real world. And because I love the challenge of recommending books on an unusual theme, I’ve chosen intriguing summer reads whose titles all contain a color.