Book Corner: Brighten your summer with these colorful books

Summer Reading at Central Rappahannock Regional Library is here! It’s not just for kids and teens; adults get rewarded for reading, too (though isn’t reading its own reward, really?).
By logging the books you read, writing reviews, and participating in activities, you’ll earn points for the chance to win big-ticket prizes including an iPad, tablets, gift cards, and bags of books. Plus, you’ll have the chance to win a gift card every week between now and the end of August. Get started at librarypoint.org/summer (yes, there’s an app for that).
This year’s Summer Reading theme is “Reading Colors Your World,” which is perfect because it can mean many different things to everyone. I choose to interpret it almost literally, in which reading books breathes dimension and new perspectives into the real world. And because I love the challenge of recommending books on an unusual theme, I’ve chosen intriguing summer reads whose titles all contain a color.
“The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune. The hype surrounding this book—which is written by a Fredericksburg-area resident—is real, especially if you listen to it on audio. It’s a feel-good story you can turn to again and again. Linus Baker leads a quiet life. As a caseworker for the Department in Charge of Magical Youth, Linus oversees the welfare of children in government orphanages. Then, he’s given an unusual assignment: travel to the Marsyas Island Orphanage, where six dangerous children, one of whom is the Antichrist, reside. Linus’s top-secret mission is to determine if these children will bring about the end of days. But orphanage caretaker Arthur Parnassus will do anything to keep his wards safe. As Arthur and Linus grow close, Linus is forced to make a difficult choice: destroy a home or watch the world burn. This is an enchanting tale of unlikely families and embracing differences.
“Red Island House” by Andrea Lee. Another stellar novel on audio, Lee’s writing paints a vivid portrait of Madagascar as it follows the life of Shay Gilliam, a Black American woman married to an Italian man, Senna, who builds an elaborate vacation property. Each chapter almost reads as a short story as it traces life in the Red Island House over the decades. A complex set of characters come and go from Shay’s life, including the loud, racist house manager Kristos and the head housekeeper Bertine, whom Shay befriends. Over the years, in her life spent between Italy and Madagascar, Shay confronts ideas about race, class, and colonialism.
“The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women—and Women to Medicine” by Janice P. Nimura. In 1849, Elizabeth Blackwell became the first American woman to receive a medical degree. But Elizabeth’s story is incomplete without her often forgotten sister, Emily, the third woman in America to receive a medical degree. Together, the sisters founded the New York Infirmary for Indigent Women and Children, the first hospital staffed by women. From Bristol, England, to the cities of antebellum America, Nimura traces the sisters’ stories of tenacity and ambition while presenting their personalities from all angles, including tendencies to be judgmental, uncompromising, and even misogynistic. Nimura’s fascinating narrative history follows the first sister doctors as they transform the 19th-century medical establishment.
“The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn. This fast-paced historical mystery involves three women called to Bletchley Park in 1940 to train to break German military codes to help defeat the Nazis. Osla uses her fluent German to translate decoded enemy secrets and Mab works the code-breaking machines. Beth, though shy, possesses a genius knack for puzzles, and she becomes one of the Park’s few female cryptanalysts. Fast forward to 1947: as the wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip invigorates post-war Britain, the three women are reunited by a mysterious encrypted letter, the key to which lies buried in the long-ago betrayal that tore apart the women’s friendship and left one committed to an asylum.
“Black Sun” by Rebecca Roanhorse. Roanhorse launches an epic adventure series inspired by pre-Columbian societies, filled with rich characters and vivid worldbuilding. In the city of Tova, the winter solstice is a time for celebration. This year also brings a solar eclipse, an event that is foretold by the Sun Priest as an unbalancing of the world. Meanwhile, a ship launches from a distant city bound for Tova and is set to arrive on the solstice. Xiala, the ship’s captain, is a disgraced Teek whose song can calm the waters around her as easily as it can warp a person’s mind. Her ship carries one passenger, Serapio, who is blind, scarred and is described as harmless. Xiala knows, though, that a man described as “harmless” often ends up being a villain.
“White Ivy” by Susie Yang. Ivy Lin, a Chinese immigrant, grows up in a low-income Massachusetts neighborhood, desperate to fit in with her American peers. She develops a crush on golden boy Gideon Speyer, whose aristocratic family embodies the WASP ideal. In the meantime, Ivy finds an unlikely mentor in her grandmother Meifeng, from whom Ivy learns to shoplift for the things she needs. Ivy develops a taste for winning and wealth, and when she bumps into Gideon’s father years later, she believes it’s fate. She’s worked hard to be the right woman for Gideon. But as they start dating, another man from Ivy’s past appears, and soon Ivy is enmeshed in two very different worlds.
Tracy McPeck is the adult services coordinator at Central Rappahannock Regional Library.