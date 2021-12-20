Book Corner: Bring holiday cheer with these picture books

“The Magical Christmas Store” by Maudie Powell–Tuck, illustrated by Hoang Giang. Benji’s grandma has told him about the magic of Christmas, but this year he is doubtful. His family doesn’t have any money, and as a whole, his family is feeling sad. He longs to be able to buy them each a present that will make them smile again. When he stumbles upon a store that is glittering and sparkling and staffed by talking animals, he starts to think maybe there is magic to be had at Christmas.

“Santa in the City” by Tiffany D. Jackson, illustrated by Reggie Brown. Deja has some real concerns about Santa being able to reach her apartment in the city, especially after dubious classmates question how Santa will get to her home when it doesn’t have a chimney and there’s no place to park his sleigh because there is no free parking downtown. Deja poses all these questions to her family, who have logical answers, but Deja still makes plans to stay up and see Santa.