Book Corner: Celebrate autumn with these picture books

Fall is a favorite season for many people. Maybe it’s the promise of relief from the oppressive heat and humidity of late summer, maybe it’s the quiet but steady transformation of nature, maybe it’s the anticipation of celebrating Halloween and Thanksgiving. Maybe it’s the pumpkin spice. There are plenty of reasons to celebrate fall, and plenty of picture books to share this season with the children in your life.

“Bella’s Fall Coat” by Lynne Plourde, illustrated by Susan Gal. Bella loves her special coat and she loves wearing it while she runs outside and dances and twirls through the leaves. Her coat has big pockets for holding the apples she’s picked, keeping them safe until she gets home and gives them to her grandmother to bake a pie. But all of Bella’s running and jumping has worn out her coat and her grandmother insists she needs a new one. Bella absolutely does not want to give up her coat, until her grandmother presents her with a new special coat, one she has made just for Bella.

“A Fall Ball for All” by Jamie A. Swenson, illustrated by Chiara Fedele. All the woodland animals put their winter preparations on hold when they receive an invitation to a Windfall Ball. They primp and prepare and when the Harvest Moon rises, the animals gather to dance, stomp, and strut to celebrate the bounty that autumn provides.