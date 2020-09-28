Book Corner: Check out these Good Reads, by grade

First and Second Grade

“The Awesome, Impossible, Unstoppable Gadget” by Kevin Kelly & Rebecca Kelly. At Camp CREATE, one camper comes up with an idea so great that all the other campers stop their own projects to work on his. All except the narrator, who is determined to come up with her own invention.

“The Hen Who Sailed Around the World” by Guirec Soudée. At age 24, author Soudée became the youngest person to cross the Northwest Passage alone. As this book tells us, though, he was not completely alone. He was accompanied on this long journey by Monique, a red hen. Soudée’s photographs capture Monique’s personality and adventures, putting her front and center on this remarkable journey.

Third Grade

“Dragons in a Bag” by Zetta Elliott. When Jax meets “Ma,” he doesn’t know what to think of her. When he finds out she is a witch and has three baby dragons that she needs to deliver to their home in a parallel realm, Jax really doesn’t know what to think. He does know he wants to join her, though!