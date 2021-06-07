Book Corner: Color your world this summer

The school year is over for many local students, and Summer Reading is already underway at Central Rappahannock Regional Library.
It is critical that children read regularly to avoid “summer slide,” a decline in reading level and other academic skills that can happen when children are out of school for several months. To help keep children and teens motivated to read, CRRL offers incentives, prize drawings and end-of-summer raffles for participating in this year’s Summer Reading program, “Reading Colors Your World.” Children, teens and adults can sign up online (librarypoint.org/summer) or at any branch. A fun way to kick off a super summer of reading is with some books that focus on the Summer Reading theme, and thinking about color in the world around us.
“Edible Colors” by Jennifer Vogel Bass. The variety of colors in nature is astounding. There are orange carrots, but also purple carrots. Purple plums, but also red plums. Red tomatoes, but also green tomatoes. A two-page display of what can be red features strawberries and cherries, but also Ruby Queen corn and Red Dacca bananas. “Edible Colors” will surely inspire conversations about fruits, vegetables and colors, and may inspire young readers to seek out some new and interesting snacks.
“Golden Domes and Sliver Lanterns: A Muslim Book of Colors” by Hena Khan, illustrated by Mehrdokht Amini. A young girl describes the colors of meaningful objects in her life: the red of her father’s prayer rug, the blue of her mother’s hijab, the white of her grandfather’s kufi, the brown of the dates she enjoys eating during Ramadan and the yellow of the box for gifts of zakat.
“Green on Green” by Dianne White, illustrated by Felicita Sala. The colors of nature change gradually but dramatically as a young boy plays, works and explores the outdoors during every season. Summer is full of yellow: flowers, bees and lemonade. Autumn brings brown: squirrels, mice and leaves on the trees. Winter brings white: snow, his breath in the cold air and the crisp winter sky. Spring brings new shoots of green.
“My Colors, My World: Mis Colores, Mi Mundo” by Maya Christina Gonzalez. In the desert, everything looks brown, the color of the sand that is everywhere and covers everything. A little girl sets out to find color in her world and is delighted by what she finds: the pink desert sunset, orange marigolds in the garden, a green cactus and the red swing in her yard.
“P. Zonka Lays an Egg” by Julie Paschkis. P. Zonka is not like any of the other chickens on the farm. All the other chickens lay eggs regularly, but P. Zonka has never laid an egg. The other chickens make fun of P. Zonka because she is a “dreamer”: She loves looking at the shiny green grass, the deep blue sky and the big red tulips. When P. Zonka finally does lay an egg, it is unlike any other. It is covered in the vibrant colors all around her.
“Press Here” by Hervé Tullet. Interactive books are a delight to children, and “Press Here” is one of the best. Press a yellow dot, turn the page and there are two yellow dots! Tap the red dot, turn the page and there is a whole row of red dots! Shake the book, turn the page—now the yellow, blue and red dots are all mixed up. No matter how many times this book is read, it is a delight.
“What Color is Night?” by Grant Snider. Night is not only black and white. It is the midnight blue of the night sky, and the yellow of the newly rising moon. It is the red neon of city signs and the glowing green eyes of nocturnal animals. There are many colors to be found at night, if we look carefully.
Darcie Caswell is youth services coordinator at Central Rappahannock Regional Library.