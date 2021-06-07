Book Corner: Color your world this summer

“Green on Green” by Dianne White, illustrated by Felicita Sala. The colors of nature change gradually but dramatically as a young boy plays, works and explores the outdoors during every season. Summer is full of yellow: flowers, bees and lemonade. Autumn brings brown: squirrels, mice and leaves on the trees. Winter brings white: snow, his breath in the cold air and the crisp winter sky. Spring brings new shoots of green.

“My Colors, My World: Mis Colores, Mi Mundo” by Maya Christina Gonzalez. In the desert, everything looks brown, the color of the sand that is everywhere and covers everything. A little girl sets out to find color in her world and is delighted by what she finds: the pink desert sunset, orange marigolds in the garden, a green cactus and the red swing in her yard.

“P. Zonka Lays an Egg” by Julie Paschkis. P. Zonka is not like any of the other chickens on the farm. All the other chickens lay eggs regularly, but P. Zonka has never laid an egg. The other chickens make fun of P. Zonka because she is a “dreamer”: She loves looking at the shiny green grass, the deep blue sky and the big red tulips. When P. Zonka finally does lay an egg, it is unlike any other. It is covered in the vibrant colors all around her.