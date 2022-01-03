Book Corner: Escape to new places with travel books

“Maiden Voyages: Magnificent Ocean Liners and the Women Who Traveled and Worked Aboard Them” by Siân Evans. Perhaps more a social history than a travel memoir, but an extraordinary read nonetheless. In the early 20th century, the Golden Age of transatlantic travel was dominated by great ocean liners, transforming the lives of many women making the journey between the Old World and the New. Women traveled for pleasure, work or to reinvent themselves. The ocean liners represented society in miniature, divided by class, from upper-deck luxury to the claustrophobia of steerage or third-class travel. You’ll be fascinated by snapshots of indomitable women, from Marlene Dietrich and Josephine Baker, to émigré Maria Riffelmacher as she escapes poverty in Europe, to the female workers toiling between decks.

“Winter Pasture: One Woman’s Journey with China’s Kazakh Herders” by Li Juan. In northwestern China, award-winning writer Juan and her mother own a small convenience store that caters to Kazakh nomads. Juan had always wished to join a Kazakh family to document their lives, and did so in 2010, accompanying a herder named Cumo and his family for a season herding 500 sheep, 40 camels and over 100 camels and horses. This “winter pasture” happens in a remote region stretching between the borders of China and Kazakhstan. In her journey, Juan helps herd the animals, build an underground shelter using sheep manure, walk long distances to gather snow for water, and much more. While people are surprised by Juan’s presence (a Han Chinese among Kazakh Muslims), she is able to form close bonds with Cumo and his family, immersing herself in the struggles of nomadic life while painting a dazzling picture of a rugged but beautiful landscape.