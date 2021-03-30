Book Corner: Explore the power of reading poetry

This April marks the 25th annual National Poetry Month.

If you’re not big into poetry, it might be due to the epically dense poems you were forced to analyze in high school. Fortunately, as a grown-up, you get to choose what to read, and you don’t have to analyze a single stanza unless you want to.

Forget all of that—just like I try to forget the embarrassingly angsty poems I used to scribble in my diary as a tormented teen—and give poetry another shot.

Poetry, in its many forms, can be incredibly amazing in how its writers can manipulate words to evoke certain emotions. You may see your own hopes and fears reflected in the poems of others, or you may gain new perspectives and understandings of other cultures and experiences.

Here are some new poetry releases to absorb and appreciate, no matter where you fall on the poetry-reading spectrum.

“Light for the World to See” by Kwame Alexander. Award-winning author and NPR correspondent Alexander presents three powerful raps he wrote in response to recent and ongoing racial tensions in America. He spotlights the entrenched racism and oppression in America and acknowledges the centurieslong struggle of Black lives in our world, but also endless perseverance and unstoppable hope.

