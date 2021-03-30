Book Corner: Explore the power of reading poetry

This April marks the 25th annual National Poetry Month.
If you’re not big into poetry, it might be due to the epically dense poems you were forced to analyze in high school. Fortunately, as a grown-up, you get to choose what to read, and you don’t have to analyze a single stanza unless you want to.
Forget all of that—just like I try to forget the embarrassingly angsty poems I used to scribble in my diary as a tormented teen—and give poetry another shot.
Poetry, in its many forms, can be incredibly amazing in how its writers can manipulate words to evoke certain emotions. You may see your own hopes and fears reflected in the poems of others, or you may gain new perspectives and understandings of other cultures and experiences.
Here are some new poetry releases to absorb and appreciate, no matter where you fall on the poetry-reading spectrum.
“Light for the World to See” by Kwame Alexander. Award-winning author and NPR correspondent Alexander presents three powerful raps he wrote in response to recent and ongoing racial tensions in America. He spotlights the entrenched racism and oppression in America and acknowledges the centurieslong struggle of Black lives in our world, but also endless perseverance and unstoppable hope.
“Dearly: New Poems” by Margaret Atwood. Internationally acclaimed Atwood, best known for her dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale,” delivers a new collection of poems that explores love and loss, nature and memory. Through taut metaphor and carefully worded wit, Atwood explores humankind’s tendency toward environmental destruction, dubbing our geologic age “The Plasticine,” and expresses grief for the loss of her lifelong partner, novelist Graeme Gibson. Atwood magically spins despair into something beautiful.
“How to Love the World: Poems of Gratitude and Hope” edited by James Crews. Learn to invite gratitude into your life with this meticulous selection of over 100 poems by well-known and emerging poets, including inaugural poet Amanda Gorman, Tracy K. Smith, Ross Gay and Naomi Shihab Nye. Immerse yourself in the practice of cultivating thankfulness with accompanying writing prompts and topics for discussion.
“Alone Together: Love, Grief, and Comfort in the Time of COVID-19” edited by Jennifer Haupt. This collection of essays, poems and interviews serves as a guide on how to connect and thrive in difficult times of isolation while providing a historical perspective that will remain relevant for years ahead. Over 90 authors, including Nikki Giovanni, Andre Dubus III, Jenna Blum and Jean Kwok, contributed to this diverse work emphasizing that even these uncertain, isolating times can change us as individuals and a society.
“Home Body” by Rupi Kaur. Performer, artist and poet Kaur’s third collection inspires with a reflective journey of the self. Her poems walk you through exploring your potential and encourage you to fill up on love, acceptance and community while welcoming change and positive growth.
“The Death of Sitting Bear” by N. Scott Momaday. Born into the Kiowa tribe and having grown up on Native American reservations in the Southwest, Momaday’s work is influenced by the customs and traditions of his childhood. Spanning 50 years, this collection illustrates his belief that words are sacred as he celebrates his heritage and reflects on love, mortality and his spiritual relationship to the American landscape.
“American Melancholy” by Joyce Carol Oates. Literary legend Oates presents her first poetry collection in 25 years, touching on everything from the personal to the political, including loss, love, poverty and social unrest. With her accessible and engaging style, Oates paints vivid characters drawn from real life, such as Little Albert, a 6-month-old infant who took part in a famous study that illustrates classical conditioning in human beings.
“Homie” by Danez Smith. An homage to the lifesaving power of friendships, Smith’s poetry emerged from the search for joy after the loss of a close friend. In a country overrun by violence, xenophobia and inequity, and in a body defined by race, queerness and diagnosis, Smith acknowledges it can be hard to find reasons to live. But family—blood and chosen—shows up at just the right moment, and hope seems possible after all.
Tracy McPeck is an Adults Services coordinator at Central Rappahannock Regional Library.