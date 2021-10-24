Book Corner: Fall brings flurry of must-read picture books

Fall is one of the busiest times in the publishing industry, with a flurry of new books being released for all ages (take note and start adding to your holiday gift lists!). I’ve been taking a dive into the new picture books and though I'm not even close to being finished reading them all, I've already come across a few that I think are special.

"Before We Sleep" by Giorgio Volpe and Paolo Prioetti. The days are getting shorter and the leaves and grass are turning brown, which makes Little Red happy because now it will be easier for her to hide. But it also makes her sad, because shorter days means that it will soon be time for her friend Hazel to hibernate. When Hazel hibernates, Little Red won’t have anyone to play with and it will be very lonely. Little Red tries everything she can think of to keep Hazel awake, because she wants them to stay together always. Hazel reassures Little Red that when spring arrives she will be there and they will play again. This gentle story is a sweet reminder of how love endures and makes a good fit for bedtime, with the message that “I’ll be here when you wake.”