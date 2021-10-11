Book Corner: Get lost in thrilling tales of terrifying towns

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Goblin: A Novel in Six Novellas” by Josh Malerman. This masterful collection of novellas reveals the dark secrets hidden in the seemingly ordinary small town of Goblin. Tales of sacrifice, in the name of love, more daring than that of Vincent van Gogh. A big game hunter determined to capture his ultimate prize: the legendary Great Owl that lives in Goblin’s deep forests. A zookeeper whose kinship with animals is unleashing dark forces within him. A hedge maze so complicated it defies being solved, until a young girl resolves to be the one to uncover the mysteries at its center. These strange tales and more reveal the enigmatic lives of a mysterious small town.

“The City Beautiful” by Aden Polydoros. 1893 Chicago: Alter Rosen dreams of being able to afford to bring his family to America, freeing them from oppression in his native Romania. Alter’s fantasy is shattered when his best friend, Yakov, becomes the latest victim in a series of murdered Jewish boys. While the rest of Chicago is celebrating the World’s Fair, Alter is thrown into a nightmare. Possessed by Yakov’s dybbuk, or dislocated soul, Alter becomes ensnared in a world of corruption and is thrust back into the orbit of a dangerous, though significant, boy from his past. With only days until the dybbuk takes over Alter’s body completely, the two boys must race to hunt down the killer before the killer gets to them next.