Book Corner: Grateful for books

I’ve long maintained that I prize books for their ability to take me out of my reality, if just for a bit, and distract my often overwhelmed brain from its incessant chatter. And, in this twisted apocalypse we call 2020, I rely on that escapism even more. (However, I must add that I’m pretty fortunate in the grand scheme of things—I’m just being a bit dramatic.)

But there’s more to reading than just a vacation for the brain. Books are a means to establish common grounds, even when there seem none to be found. They can make us cry or belly laugh, unleashing emotions we usually bottle up, leaving us calmer in their wake. Books educate us, inspire us and scare us silly. They make our hearts pound and provide hours of entertainment. Reading the stories of others, whether fictional or otherwise, fosters empathy and shows us the way toward overcoming adversity and building resilience. They expand our horizons and help us explore diverse perspectives.

For all those reasons and more, I’m thankful for the books in my life, past, present and future. I’m thankful for the privilege of being taught to read early in life, and having unlimited access to reading material in its many formats.

Here are several books that I’m grateful to have read or listened to: