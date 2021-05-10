Book Corner: Imagine dragons with these fun graphic novels

PICTURE BOOKS

“Attack of the Underwear Dragon” by Scott Rothman, illustrated by Pete Oswald. Cole has always dreamed of working with and assisting his favorite knight, Sir Percival. When Sir Percival receives Cole’s letter asking to be his assistant, it reminds him of his own boyhood, so Sir Percival makes Cole his assistant knight. Cole trains to fight with a sword, ride horseback, joust, and go into battle. Sir Percival’s biggest fear is an attack of the Underwear Dragon and when an attack comes, none of the knights are strong enough to defeat it. When the Underwear Dragon then comes for Cole, he uses all his training to fight the dragon and with a little bit of luck, might be able to defeat it.