Book Corner: Imagine dragons with these fun graphic novels

The first Saturday in May, Central Rappahannock Regional Library held its seventh annual CRRL-Con online. CRRL-Con is inspired by comics conventions where fans celebrate superheroes, science fiction and fantasy.
The library is continuing the fun by having CRRL-Con activities online all month long (librarypoint.org/CRRL-con).
For children, this includes a Grow a Reader special that features stories and songs about dragons, goblins and other fantasy creatures. Dragons are a particularly popular subject among young readers, from preschool through elementary school. Fortunately, dragon books for children abound, from picture books to engrossing chapter book series.
PICTURE BOOKS
Picture books featuring dragons usually turn dragons and their adventures into comical characters, making these mythical creatures appropriate for the young reading audience.
“Attack of the Underwear Dragon” by Scott Rothman, illustrated by Pete Oswald. Cole has always dreamed of working with and assisting his favorite knight, Sir Percival. When Sir Percival receives Cole’s letter asking to be his assistant, it reminds him of his own boyhood, so Sir Percival makes Cole his assistant knight. Cole trains to fight with a sword, ride horseback, joust, and go into battle. Sir Percival’s biggest fear is an attack of the Underwear Dragon and when an attack comes, none of the knights are strong enough to defeat it. When the Underwear Dragon then comes for Cole, he uses all his training to fight the dragon and with a little bit of luck, might be able to defeat it.
“Dragons Eat Noodles on Tuesdays” by Jon Stahl, illustrated by Tadgh Bentley. When the storyteller begins a frightful story about a dragon, a friend points out that “no one wants a story about dragons eating people.” The two friends work together to create a dragon story that doesn’t end badly with someone being eaten. When a dragon wanders up and threatens to eat them as they work on their story, the friends think they have the perfect solution to their dilemma and know just how it will turn out.
CHAPTER BOOKS
Children who are beginning to read on their own and are looking for short chapter books with engaging illustrations also have some great dragon book options.
“Dragon Masters” series by Tracey West. Dragon Masters is part of Scholastic’s Branches line of books, which is specifically created for children who are developing their reading skills and are ready to move beyond leveled readers, but not quite ready yet for full-fledged chapter books. In “Dragon Masters,” young friends Drake, Ana, Rori, and Bo train to be Dragon Masters, which includes learning how to connect with their dragons and uncovering their special powers. Throughout the series, the friends and their dragons solve mysteries, have adventures and work together to become the best Dragon Masters they can be.
“Dragon Kingdom of Wrenly” series by Jordan Quinn. This series focuses on Ruskin, a favorite character from Quinn’s “Kingdom of Wrenly” series. “Dragon Kingdom of Wrenly” is a graphic novel series that follows a scarlet dragon and his friends on exciting quests and challenging adventures as they deepen their friendship and meet challenges.
There are also excellent chapter book series centered on dragons for readers who are ready for more complex storylines.
“Dragonwatch” series by Brandon Mull. Mull’s Dragonwatch series is a follow-up to his popular “Fablehave” series. In “Dragonwatch,” restless dragons who see the dragon sanctuary of Wyrmroost as a prison plot to break free. It’s not just them, dragons in other sanctuaries are also revolting, and it is up to siblings Kendra and Seth to use their dragon-taming skills to circumvent the plan to return the world to the Age of Dragons.
“Wings of Fire series” by Tui Sutherland. This bestselling series is for serious fans of mythical creatures. Wings of Fire follows a large cast of dragon characters in seven dragon tribes that have been battling each other for generations. Dramatic battles, political scheming and backstabbing mean that no one is safe. There are 14 books in this epic original series, with more planned. “Wings of Fire” is also available in a graphic novel series, with the first four books in the series available.
Darcie Caswell is Youth Services Coordinator at Central Rappahannock Regional Library.